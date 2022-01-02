SAUL SHAPIRO: QAnon schools may be in our future

As an ordained minister I envision starting a new religious school in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Taxpayers would help fund it.

In Corson V. Makin last month, the plaintiffs argued that Maine, which provides vouchers for secular private schools, must provide similar funding for religious education.

That resounded with the six court conservatives and voucher proponents.

It would mock the 1947 landmark decision in Everson v. Board of Education: “No tax in any amount … can be levied to support any religious activities or institutions … or whatever form they may adopt to teach or practice religion.”

It would mock Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. Their Virginia Bill of Rights (predating the U.S. Bill of Rights) opposed taxes paid to and attendance required at the state-sponsored Episcopal Church.

Iowa Republicans wary of public schools teaching facts might enact vouchers for religious schools.

But beware of unintended consequences. As Jefferson wrote, religious freedom includes “the Jew, the Gentile, the Christian, the Mahometan, the Hindoo, and infidel of every denomination.”

As an ordained Universal Life Church minister (for $9.95), I can officiate at baptisms, weddings and funerals. I may start a religious school.

QAnon lurks as a competitor — one in four Republicans, 12% of independents and 7% of Democrats are aligned with it. Pollster Robby Jones declared, “It would be as big as all white evangelical Protestants or all white mainline Protestants.”

QAnon emerged in 2017 as a supposed federal employee with high-level “Q” security clearance. He soon migrated to the 8chan and 8kun sites operated in the Philippines by Army veteran Jim Watkins and his son, Ron.

Jim Watkins was featured in a 2016 Splinter piece, “Meet the man keeping 8chan, the world’s most vile website, alive,” extolling Hitler, racism and misogyny. After the Army sent him to computing school, Watkins had co-founded “The Asian Bikini Bar” porn site, exploiting a loophole in Japanese censorship.

The Watkinses claim to be the only people to have a Q “behind-the-scenes dialogue.” They’re very close. In HBO’s “Q: Into the Storm,” Ron Watkins described his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election: “It was basically three years of intelligence training, teaching normies how to do intelligence work. It was basically what I was doing anonymously before, but never as Q.”

QAnon and Co. stories are often perverted Hollywood variations. Its motto, “Where we go one, we go all,” is a ripoff from Ridley Scott’s 1996 movie, “White Squall,” where it’s emblazoned on a ship’s bell.

QAnon adherents claim the bell was on John F. Kennedy’s yacht, Honey Fitz, and JFK Jr.., a 1999 plane crash victim, will be Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, exposing the elite cabal.

JFK Jr., though, failed to show in Dallas in November as predicted. Scott still has the bell.

QAnon’s failed pronouncements aside, adherents maintain their faith. If they start erecting schools, the U.S. Supreme Court may make us help pay for them — and mine.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0