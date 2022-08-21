SAUL SHAPIRO: Me, you and CO2

Years from now we may recall a summer that was relatively cool compared to what’s on the horizon, amid a growing list of calamities.

Devastating fires engulfed Europe; an airport runway and train tracks buckled in England, where a bridge was covered in aluminum foil to deflect heat; a landfill outside of Delhi, India, spewed toxic fumes for weeks while overheated birds fell from the sky; heat sucked moisture from equatorial farmland causing droughts and making it intolerable for workers.

The Midwest has experienced “only” a 1.3 Fahrenheit degree change (from 1971-2000 to 2017-2021), but still enough this summer to crack windshields and buckle streets in Minneapolis, and kill thousands of cattle in Kansas.

The American West is literally on fire — up 2.7 degrees.

U.S. weather-related catastrophes in 2021 cost an estimated $145 billion and claimed nearly 700 lives. Your tax dollars and insurance payments at work.

On Aug. 12, Democrats approved the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a baby step in fighting global warming, providing a slew of tax credits for electric vehicles and energy-saving household innovations. The nonprofit Rewiring America estimated the average household could save $1,800 in energy bills.

But it also allows for more oil and gas drilling on millions of acres of federal land and eases permits for fossil fuel-generating plants.

No Republican voted for it.

Not Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul in the wake of killer flooding in Kentucky, not John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, which suffered a brutal freeze a year ago that sent energy shock waves throughout the country as the courageous Cruz fled to Cancun; not any Deep South Republican, despite rising Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico coastal waters, where many of their constituencies live.

Not Charles Grassley or Joni Ernst, ignoring a 2016 EPA study regarding Iowa that “increasingly hot summers are likely to reduce yields of corn and possibly soybeans. Higher temperatures are also likely to reduce livestock productivity, because heat stress disrupts the animals’ metabolism. … More severe droughts or floods would also hurt crop yields.”

Often castigated as a subsidiary of Corporate America, Republicans instead are narrowly focused on being the slumbering “anti-woke” party. They criticized Shell and BP for backing the bill.

The New York Times revealed many state treasurers in Red States won’t do business with the likes of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, punishing them for reducing fossil fuel investments.

They’re doing so at the behest of State Financial Officers Foundation, co-opted by Wichita’s oil baron Koch brothers, who’ve recently had a controlling interest in the Iowa Legislature.

Citing increasing CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere in 1974, economist William Nordhaus wrote in his landmark paper, “Resources as a Constraint on Growth,” that “things which have traditionally been treated as free goods — air, water, quiet, natural beauty — must now be treated with the same care as other scarce goods.”

Or just continue with business as usual and let the only home we have smolder.