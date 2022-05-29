SAUL SHAPIRO: Joe Biden, his agenda languish

The great Depression-era satirist Will Rogers remarked, “The more you observe politics, the more you’ve got to admit that each party is worse than the other.”

Yes, but the current iteration of the Republican Party since the emergence of Donald Trump is very scary, although some historical precedents do exist — short lived, thankfully.

But what is equally disconcerting is the ineptitude of Democrats with their somnambulist trifecta of Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden is languishing with a 39% favorable rating — not much different than his predecessor — frequently caught in the crosshairs of forces not of its making, but often more reactive rather than proactive.

It started with the Afghanistan exit debacle, echoing the last days of Saigon when the U.S. abandoned allies in Vietnam. “Betrayal,” a scathing Atlantic article, recalled how Biden had little sympathy for those left behind in Vietnam and Iraq.

But that was put into motion by Donald Trump’s peace initiative with a timetable Republicans usually castigate as benefiting the enemy. It did. The Taliban took advantage of dissipating support for a pro-American government on life support.

As the U.S. hopefully emerges from the pandemic, we are mired in the worst period of inflation in nearly a half-century. But it’s not unique to the U.S. and comes on the heels of what amounted to “deflation.”

During the pandemic, the service industry was largely shut down. Americans who had the wherewithal used stimulus checks to buy goods, driving up prices in classic “supply and demand.”

Vehicles were in short supply, exacerbated by a supply-chain parts shortage (even while imports were at record levels). Housing prices went through the roof with nominal mortgage interest rates.

People opted out of work, which finally gave employees the leverage to demand more pay, which also drove prices higher.

While Biden deserves praise for his infrastructure bill, he seemed slow to counter the forces fueling inflation.

Notably, he hasn’t lifted Trump’s tariffs against China, which have pumped up prices. To do so when China is making noises about “reunification” with Taiwan would have political consequences.

Then there’s Vladmir Putin’s ill-advised lust to re-annex Ukraine, which has had far-reaching effects on oil prices and, to a far lesser extent, food (Ukraine is a leading wheat exporter).

Biden’s inability to initially pursue bold sanctions against Russia can be blamed on European nations — Austria, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia — dependent on Russian oil and gas. Indeed, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán — an anti-democratic nationalist hero to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and many on the far right — is Putin Lite.

In pursuing his domestic agenda, Biden touted himself as a dealmaker with Republicans, but couldn’t even reach accords within his own party — between the dueling far left and outliers Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

I envisioned Biden as a bridge to the other side — a new generation of Democrats. The worry now is that his administration will become an albatross against their emergence.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

