Saul Shapiro: Have brush, will whitewash

On Jan. 6 a mob rampaged through the U.S. Capitol. You saw it on TV, but some see history differently.

“It was a normal tourist visit,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Five people dead, 500 “tourists” arrested.

A majority of Republicans in the House, including former KCRG newsreader Ashley Hinson, R-Cedar Rapids, voted against a Jan. 6 Commission investigation. A Senate Republican filibuster killed it.

“I guess some people were scared of what they’d find out,” said former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, a Republican who chaired the 9-11 Commission. He added, “It’s a mistake and it’s a country’s loss and a democracy’s loss.”

The ostriches pretend criminal trials will suffice. History suggests otherwise.

The 9-11 Commission made 41 recommendations. Many were adopted.

“We had the largest reorganization of government in years,” Kean said. “The bottom line is there hasn’t been anything like that attack since.”

If recent history is an affront to the GOP, Texas and Oklahoma Republicans want to ignore the past.