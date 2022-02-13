SAUL SHAPIRO: Greetings from Costa Rica

Monkeys howled, toucans brayed, but whining about masks wasn’t apparent in Costa Rica during our mid-January “eco adventure” in the Americas’ third-longest democracy.

Masks in public spaces are mandated in Costa Rica, omnipresent on the pedestrian malls of San José, the capital, save for an occasional male. Hand sanitizer was everywhere. We even wore masks during jungle cruises and in rain and cloud forests.

Costa Rica claims a vaccination rate of 81.6%, markedly better than the U.S. (64%) and Iowa (60%).

Its population of 5.1 million had 7,575 COVID-related deaths through January, comparing favorably to Iowa, 3.1 million, with 8,501 and the U.S., 331 million, 911,572 fatalities.

Yet the U.S. State Department calls Costa Rican travel “high risk,” and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ended the state’s COVID emergency.

I’m not mask zealot, but felt safer (and much warmer) in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica can warm the hearts of liberals, while reaffirming some conservative tropes.

It’s the size of West Virginia, — home to 8% of all bird species, 5% of mammals and 3% of reptiles and amphibians with 27% of its land protected. Tourism is huge, and it’s a destination for American and European expatriates.

Hunting is illegal, but ignored by farmers whose animals fall prey to predators. Animals (unless imported) can’t be caged.

Costa Rica has no standing army, but police are omnipresent. Residences and stores are gated, often with barbed wire, because of theft blamed, in part, on the influx of Nicaraguans (more than 300,000) fleeing an oppressive socialist government. They mainly work in service industries and agriculture (coffee, bananas and pineapples). Some hawk cigars, lottery tickets and tacky merchandise.

The bias rivals that of the U.S. far right against Hispanics. Costa Ricans are accepting of Venezuelans, fleeing another despotic leftist regime — 27% have college degrees, compared to 2% of Nicaraguans.

Costa Rica is highly socialized in “human development.” The government fled most of the private sector (except energy) after racking up unstainable debts.

Public education is free through high school. Costa Ricans pay 10% of income for a popular public health program, although doctor visits can entail long waits. Private coverage is an option.

According to the national museum, Costa Rica initially cleansed history books of “sensitive” material to whites, ignoring the near extermination of indigenous people and bigotry, until finally coming to terms with it.

African slaves were imported for agricultural work and, once freed, confined to certain areas. Now Costa Rica is a destination for Black professionals looking for a less stressful environment.

At the fore of Costa Rican history — and ignored in the U.S. texts — is the defeat of Confederate sympathizers in Latin America. In 1856, William Walker recruited mercenaries, overthrew the Nicaraguan government, re-instituted slavery and was recognized by the U.S.

Walker set his sights on Costa Rica, but was thwarted, later tried and executed in 1860.

His downfall is depicted in the National Monument in downtown San Jose, the rare memorial to the failed Confederacy effort to perpetuate slavery.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

