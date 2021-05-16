Saul Shapiro: ‘Foxmania’ is a symptom of a worse disease

Anthony Antonio faces five charges in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. His defense: Fox News made him do it.
Attorney Joseph Hurley said his client was afflicted with “Foxitis” or “Foxmania,” became interested in the political aspect of “Stop the Steal and started believing what was being fed to him,” belatedly realizing it was a lie. The broader condition is “Murdochitis,” perpetrated by Australian-born media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post.
His amoral shenanigans are legion, while toppling prime ministers in his native Australia, promoting Brexit in adopted Britain and undermining U.S. democracy.
“KAM ON IN” blared the recent New York Post story by Laura Italiano, claiming “thousands” of Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book were given to immigrant kids in shelters at taxpayer expense.
Fox News piled on. White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Jen Psaki if Harris “is making any money” from it. Fox commentators and Republican politicians were outraged.
“Now they’re forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris’s book to give to those illegal immigrants?” tweeted Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Except there was only one book, and it was donated.
Italiano resigned, citing “an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against.”
Last fall another dubious Post story, “BIDEN’S SECRET E-MAILS,” asserted Hunter Biden’s lost laptop had information that Joe Biden used his influence as vice president to enrich his son in Ukraine. Sources included Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuiliani and former adviser Steve Bannon.
According to the Washington Post, primary reporter Bruce Golding nixed his byline because of “concerns over the article’s credibility.” Instead, Emma-Jo Morris, a political editor and former Sean Hannity producer, got her first byline along with reporter Gabrielle Fonrouge, whose Instagram account featured her hanging with Trump pardon buddies Bannon and Roger Stone. The Fox News story, “Bye-Bye Burgers Under Biden’s Climate Plan,” provided more grist for Fox commentators.
One graphic stated “Biden’s climate requirements” would “cut 90% of red meat from diet” by holding Americans to “max 4 lbs per year” and “one burger per month.” Then anchor John Roberts admitted “a graphic and the script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.”
In 2017, Fox News reported slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich — not Russian intelligence operatives — leaked Democratic Party documents to Wikileaks. Another lie. His parents sued. Fox News settled.
Fox News also was the primary purveyor of the “birther” canard that Barack Obama was foreign born. When Fox News wasn’t blaming Antifa for the U.S. Capitol insurrection, anchor Martha McCallum called it “a huge victory” because it “disrupted the system in an enormous way.”