Saul Shapiro: ‘Foxmania’ is a symptom of a worse disease

Last fall another dubious Post story, “BIDEN’S SECRET E-MAILS,” asserted Hunter Biden’s lost laptop had information that Joe Biden used his influence as vice president to enrich his son in Ukraine. Sources included Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuiliani and former adviser Steve Bannon.

According to the Washington Post, primary reporter Bruce Golding nixed his byline because of “concerns over the article’s credibility.” Instead, Emma-Jo Morris, a political editor and former Sean Hannity producer, got her first byline along with reporter Gabrielle Fonrouge, whose Instagram account featured her hanging with Trump pardon buddies Bannon and Roger Stone. The Fox News story, “Bye-Bye Burgers Under Biden’s Climate Plan,” provided more grist for Fox commentators.

One graphic stated “Biden’s climate requirements” would “cut 90% of red meat from diet” by holding Americans to “max 4 lbs per year” and “one burger per month.” Then anchor John Roberts admitted “a graphic and the script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.”

In 2017, Fox News reported slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich — not Russian intelligence operatives — leaked Democratic Party documents to Wikileaks. Another lie. His parents sued. Fox News settled.