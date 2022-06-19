SAUL SHAPIRO: Fearmongering trumps facts on guns

Fearmongering Republicans contend Americans are undergunned, but overfruited.

Dastardly guns laws have limited U.S. civilians to only 400 million firearms — 1.2 guns per person, twice No. 2 Yemen.

A 2015 University of Alabama study found Americans were 4.4% of the world population with 42% of the guns.

Republicans maintain guns deter crime. Yet from 1966-2012, gun-wielding Americans committed 31% of the world’s mass murders, making us No. 1 in “thoughts and prayers.”

But fear the fruit, not firearms.

The Daily Beast recently reported gun advocate Donald Trump ordered security to “knock the crap” out of protesters at a 2015 Cedar Rapids rally, fearing pelting with perishable projectiles.

“You can be killed if that happens,” Trump said, adding, “pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that. Yeah, it’s dangerous stuff.”

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. v. Heller disregarded the Second Amendment’s opening 13 words— “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” — to give handguns unprecedented protection.

Invoking the nonexistent “popularity clause,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote the Constitution doesn’t permit banning “the most preferred firearm in the nation to ‘keep’ and use for protection of one’s home and family.” But that didn’t extend to “carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.’”

Another court case determined the Founding Fathers enacted the Second Amendment when “militia members were required to possess their own firearms if they complied with accountability and maintenance regulations” and the “right to firearm possession came with obligations to ensure public safety.”

Pretty sound stuff. Instead, the Iowa Republican Party has a fall constitutional amendment to deter gun restrictions using the legal concept of “strict scrutiny.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm death rates for “strict security” states are: Missouri, 23.9 per 100,000; Alabama, 23.6; and Louisiana 26.3. Iowa is 11.2.

Texas — home of five of the 13 worst recent U.S. mass shootings — is another Iowa role model for omnipresent and unregulated guns, including “stand your ground” legislation, and “constitutional carry,” eliminating permits to carry a handgun in most public places.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed the Uvalde massacre on mental health, after cutting $211 million in resources, not lax gun laws. California gun laws, he claimed, weren’t a deterrent.

California has an 8.5 per 100,000 firearm mortality rate. Texas is 14.2.

California banned assault weapons in 1989. Firearms are purchased from a registered dealer after a background check. You must be 21 to buy a handgun — after at least a 10-day waiting period and a firearms safety course. “Open carry” is largely prohibited, ditto concealed carry without a license.

Compare firearm mortality rates in liberal states — Hawaii, 3.4; Massachusetts, 3.7; New Jersey, 5, and Connecticut, 6 — to gun-loving Mississippi, 28.6; Wyoming, 25.9; Alaska, 23.5; Arkansas, 22.6, and the “strict security” trio.

Come fall, Iowans will choose between fear and facts.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

