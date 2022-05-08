SAUL SHAPIRO: Evil? Stupid? You be the judge

Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance recently said, “Democrats are evil and Republicans are stupid.”

He was channeling Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyoming, who quipped in 2003, “We have two political parties in this country — the Stupid Party and the Evil Party. I belong to the Stupid Party.”

Simpson blasted Democrats as “evil” after winning a court decision to uphold the McCain-Feingold campaign financing reform law, then secretly pressing for unlimited “soft money” from businesses, unions and the rich.

“Evil” or “stupid?” Democrats now bemoan the subsequent Citizens United reversal eviscerating campaign reform.

In 2016, Vance remarked, “We are, whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING.”

Iowa is among 19 states offering them a $7.25 minimum wage. Rather than raise it to ease a worker shortage, Republicans reduced jobless benefits by 10 weeks.

“Evil” or “stupid?”

Their new 3.9% flat tax disproportionately benefits the wealthy. After two earlier GOP tax cuts, the nonpartisan State Policy Reports ranked Iowa 49th in both State Economic Momentum and personal income growth.

The fix? Allow unsupervised juveniles to work in child care.

“Evil” or “stupid,” you decide:

In North Carolina, where Donald Trump, crusader against imaginary election fraud, once urged voting twice (by mail and in-person), former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote using a trailer he never called home as his residence.

Oklahoma Republican State Sen. Warren Hamilton decried “an exception for ectopic pregnancies” in the state’s anti-abortion law. “I wonder how we square that with the idea of justice for all.” Ectopic pregnancies are the leading cause of maternal deaths in the first trimester.

Pregnancy resulting from rape is an “opportunity,” remarked Ohio Republican state Rep. Jean Schmidt.

“Rape is a difficult issue, but if a baby is created, it is a human life,” she said. … “There’s an opportunity for that woman. … That child can grow up and be something magnificent, a wonderful family person, cure cancer, etc.”

Or another Adolf Hitler — Tennessee Republican state Sen. Frank Niceley’s inspiration for banning highway homeless camps.

“(In) 1910,” he said, “Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. For two years … he practiced his oratory and body language and how to connect with citizens, and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books.”

Ban all classroom bias, said Indiana Republican state Sen. Scott Baldwin, who wouldn’t discredit “any of the isms” — Marxism, Nazism or fascism. “I believe that we’ve gone too far when we take a position on those isms. ... We need to be impartial.”

In January, before his Ukrainian murder rampage, Vladimir Putin, previously known for assassinating and imprisoning foes, fixing elections and plundering his nation’s wealth, had a higher favorable rating among Republicans than sitting Democratic leaders in the Economist’s YouGuv Poll.

Stupid? Democrats not using this idiocy to their advantage.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

