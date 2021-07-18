Saul Shapiro: Don't bury history, learn its lessons

The U.S. should be better than that. Yet the Republican Party doesn’t want any discussion of the history of U.S. systemic racism. Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature outlawed teaching that the U.S. or Iowa is fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist. They should read Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law” about institutional racism imposed by Republicans and Democrats. They’d learn government is largely to blame for segregated housing, slums and entrenched poverty. During much of the 20th century, the Federal Housing Administration had “an openly stated prohibition on sales” to Blacks. Nationwide, it wouldn’t even insure mortgages for Whites if Blacks lived in the neighborhood. A cooperative, including Black members, bought a 260-acre ranch in Palo Alto, Calif., to build 400 homes in 1948. Banks wouldn’t finance it because the FHA denied insurance.