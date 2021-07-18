 Skip to main content
Saul Shapiro: Don't bury history, learn its lessons
Saul Shapiro: Don't bury history, learn its lessons

When Mikhail Gorbachev was named leader of the Soviet Union in 1985, he embarked on a policy of glasnost (openness). Archives were opened. The horrific cruelty of Josef Stalin was revealed.

In 1998, the Moscow News, a small weekly, reported 20 million were executed, died in labor camps or from famine during Stalin’s reign of terror. Historian Roy Medvedev later gave a detailed account in “Argumenti I Fakti” (Argument and Fact) read by millions.

President Vladimir Putin now would deify Stalin with a new historical mythology.

When Deng Xiaoping — Mao Zedong’s ally turned adversary — became China’s “paramount leader” in 1978, he revealed the horrors of Mao’s Cultural Revolution aimed at “class enemies,” intellectuals who put expertise above “ideological purity.”

At least one million died and millions more were imprisoned.

Deng’s initiatives convinced British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to give democratic, capitalist Hong Kong to China in 1997 with the promise of “one country, two systems.” But current Chinese leader Xi Jinping has trampled Hong Kong’s human and democratic rights.

Meanwhile, anything that doesn’t conform to his government’s version of history is deemed “historical nihilism.”

The U.S. should be better than that. Yet the Republican Party doesn’t want any discussion of the history of U.S. systemic racism. Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature outlawed teaching that the U.S. or Iowa is fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist. They should read Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law” about institutional racism imposed by Republicans and Democrats. They’d learn government is largely to blame for segregated housing, slums and entrenched poverty. During much of the 20th century, the Federal Housing Administration had “an openly stated prohibition on sales” to Blacks. Nationwide, it wouldn’t even insure mortgages for Whites if Blacks lived in the neighborhood. A cooperative, including Black members, bought a 260-acre ranch in Palo Alto, Calif., to build 400 homes in 1948. Banks wouldn’t finance it because the FHA denied insurance.

Franklin Roosevelt’s Public Works Administration imposed segregation on mixed neighborhoods. When the PWA built developments, Whites got a community center, playgrounds and green space. Blacks got homes on land “unsuitable for whites.”

Where Blacks could buy homes, the lack of insured mortgages increased costs. Zoning restrictions put Black neighborhoods near industrial developments, waste treatment plants, landfills and toxic waste dumps. After World War II, the government built single-family developments for Whites, but massive high-rise projects like Chicago’s Cabrini Green for Blacks, creating more slums. Rothstein wrote, “In about a dozen states (among them California, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia and Wisconsin), the few suburban officials who may have wanted integrated developments were prevented by state constitutional amendments, adopted in the 1950s, that required a local referendum before building a low-income family housing project.” That is institutional racism.

This nation was founded upon grand ideals. If we haven’t achieved those goals, burying the past isn’t the answer. Learning from it is.

Shapiro

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

