SAUL SHAPIRO: Denying history's truths

My uncle, a St. John’s University (N.Y.) law professor, wrote a manuscript, “Journey from Minsk,” about my grandfather immigrating to this country around 1900.

Minsk, the Belarus capital, was controlled then (and now) by Russia, which denied Jews a public education (except in medicine) and conscripted all sons but the eldest into the army.

For younger sons, Jews used surnames of families without boys to avoid service. My grandfather, a Feldman, became Shapiro. He was educated as a pharmacist, fled to the U.S., and established two New York City pharmacies.

I toured the Soviet Union in 1987 with newspaper editors, trading a videotape with our guide (KGB) for information about my grandfather’s hometown.

His finding: “Not on the map,” “Stalin,” “1936.” Victims of Josef Stalin’s “Great Purge.”

I am eternally grateful my grandfather came to this country. I embrace its ideals, even those not realized.

As a journalist and history major, I crave truth and facts. African-American author James Baldwin wrote, “American history is longer, larger, more various, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone ever said about it.”

K-12 history textbooks, though, specialize in what historians call “herofication” — facts, fables and fabrications, but with outright omissions such as: the 1921 Tulsa massacre of Blacks (only recently in Oklahoma textbooks); that Alamo defenders were fighting Mexico’s anti-slavery edict; the cruelty of slavery (which required a court order to be in Mississippi textbooks) and that the first slaves were Native Americans.

Truth may have become more palatable, but not for the far-right in public schools. Three Johnston school board members were recently elected on “The 1776 Pledge” to “restore honest, patriotic education that cultivates in children a profound love for our country.”

Except it’s no more honest than the person who spawned the pledge, the “Man of 30,573 Presidential Lies,” Donald Trump, who created the 1776 Commission — without professional historians — to counter Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project” about the origins of slavery.

“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexi, a Native American teen living in poverty while attending an affluent school, and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a Black teen at a private school, have come under fire from Iowa’s Republican “truth squad.”

“I can tell you, if this material was in my school, I’d be going to law enforcement. I would be asking for a criminal investigation. I would be asking for every single teacher who disseminated that information to be held criminally responsible,” said Republican Jake Chapman, president of the Iowa Senate.

That’s kind of historical — akin to the 1798 Alien and Sedition Acts, jailing citizens for critical comments (immigrants could be deported), truth be damned, a First Amendment outrage that undermined John Adams’ presidency.

My uncle’s manuscript was “herofication.” I like heroes but have learned some of my historical perceptions were flawed.Unlike far-right snowflakes, I didn’t melt under the sunshine of facts. True patriotism is aspirational, working toward the nation’s ideals, not by denying truths.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

