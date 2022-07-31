SAUL SHAPIRO: Democrats stubbornly stick with losing strategy

It may be 2022, but it’s 12 A.D. (After Democrats) in Iowa, dating back to the party’s November 2010 plummet.

Chet Culver was governor then, Democrats controlled the state Senate, 32-18, and House of Representatives, 56-44.

After the November 2010 election, Republicans took the House, 58-42, and sliced their Senate deficit to 27-23. Culver would lose in 2012.

The catalyst was the 2009 state Supreme Court decision unanimously upholding same-sex marriage. The three justices seeking retention in November 2010 also lost.

Although the decision was consistent with the equal rights provision of the Iowa Constitution, it was ahead of its time and provided the impetus for evangelicals to wrest power in state politics.

Stunned progressives, more or less, sat on their hands and have lost traction since — symptomatic of what has befallen the national party.

Democrats hold popular positions in the polls on same-sex marriage, abortion, gun control, climate change and closing tax loopholes, but continue to lose ground.

Democratic political consultant Hal Malchow faulted his party for wasting money on mailings that don’t move the needle and not capitalizing on current events.

“The Democratic Party continues to follow the formula of the last 70 years: Raise money. Ignore dramatic and vote-changing events, and save all the money for candidate ads in the fall,” he wrote in The Hill.

For example, Democrats pushed through $1,400 stimulus checks in March 2021, but never ran an ad that all Republican senators opposed it.

Some Republican candidates, though, eagerly take credit for popular legislation they opposed, including bringing home the bacon associated with Biden’s infrastructure bill.

As the details of the Jan. 6 insurrection emerge, many of Donald Trump’s Republican enablers in Congress continue to get a pass.

For Democrats, one pundit wrote, waiting until fall becomes akin to converting die-hard Red Sox fans into Yankees lovers.

Because the Republican fear machine operates nonstop, winning the Virginia gubernatorial race by flipping soccer moms with embellishments.

A boy wearing a dress had attacked a ninth-grade female student in a Loudon County school, which triggered conservative media outrage against the district’s trans policy.

Except he wasn’t trans, and the pair had two prior consensual encounters. She wanted to talk with him in the bathroom, but was assaulted — two months before any trans policy existed.

The incident catapulted Republican Glen Youngkin to governor.

Last month the Indianapolis Star reported a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had been raped had an abortion in Indiana because of Ohio’s restrictive abortion law.

When President Joe Biden called it an egregious outcome of anti-abortion laws, conservative commentators initially deemed the story “a hoax.” When it was determined the attacker was “an illegal alien,” they latched onto that instead, still opposing the abortion because “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

But don’t expect Democratic campaigns — with their never-ending solicitations — to try to capture the news cycle regarding outrages, accomplishments or disinformation. Better to stockpile money until fall and get the least bang for your bucks.