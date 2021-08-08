Saul Shapiro: Democrats are miserable at messaging

Democrats head into the 2022 elections saddled with the “Defund the police” campaign albatross.
The anger and history behind it are understandable, yet as crime surges it will alienate safety-craving swing voters.
Mainstream Democrats are running from it with Olympian speed, but without deflecting any deserved crime blame to Republicans obsessed with rescinding gun laws.
Iowa had a record 353 gunshot deaths overall in 2020, up 20%, with a 73% homicide increase. Republican evisceration of state gun laws echoes Missouri, a national leader at 5.6 homicides per 100,000. The U.S. average is 3.6.
While Democrats profess to “fight for you,” they’re often punching bags. Their “when-they-go low, we’ll-go-high” mantra ignores GOP history.
These days Republicans brand all Democrats as “socialists,” popular social programs aside.
Yet Democrats won’t paint all Republicans as Trump-loving, history-averse white supremacists, anti-democratic insurrectionists and conspiracy wackos, despite their growing footprint.
Or cite hypocrisy. Iowa Republicans love local control only when they’re in control, stripping localities of control on issues that didn’t comport to their agenda.
They also reneged on promised revenues to “backfill” the local commercial property taxes they eliminated. So property taxes that fund public safety will be strained.
Republicans refuse to implement a sales tax approved in a 2010 state constitutional referendum to clean Iowa’s chemically degraded waterways. Iowa drinking water is linked to 300 cancer cases annually.
Queue the Standells’ 1965 hit “(Love That) Dirty Water.” Carcinogens? Just another science hoax.
While teaching marketing at Wartburg College, I touted Republican strategist Frank Luntz’s success.
Luntz transformed the inheritance tax — largely targeting the rich — into the hated “death tax.” More recently, he advised Donald Trump to stress “border security.” Democrats still can’t shake the “open borders” perception. (Their 2020 convention didn’t help.)
Luntz repackaged “climate change” as “global warming” so Republicans could repudiate human complicity.
But after the 2017 L.A. wildfires nearly engulfed his home, he changed his tune, offering Democrats more accessible messaging.
Ditch “sustainability” for “cleaner, safer, healthier.” Replace “ending global warming” with “solving climate change.” Recast empty “new jobs” as forward-thinking “new careers.” Don’t use nebulous “groundbreaking” or “state of the art,” but “reliable technology or energy.” Forgo globalist “one world” for “working together.”
Cities initially embracing “defund the police” now pragmatically avoid it. “Reimagining the police” — alleviating social service obligations, improving community interaction, and removing discernible bad actors — is proactive, not alarmist.
Unfortunately, Democrats have a penchant for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory with low-profile candidates and inept campaigns (Theresa Greenfield against Joni Ernst) devoid of Luntz-like messaging.
They should emulate the Lincoln Project, former GOP strategists alienated by Trumpism but committed to democracy. Their ads don’t pull punches.
Policy matters, but the right messaging is required to sell it.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.