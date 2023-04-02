Donald Trump was shown on a video being arrested March 23, fighting and yelling with police, then running. He resisted apprehension until falling, his hair flying.

But the “perp walk” wasn’t real. It was a “deepfake” uploaded to Twitter by British journalist Eliot Higgins that enraged many of Trump’s followers.

Computer-altered videos mimicking an individual’s appearance and voice in seemingly real-life situations are no longer just futuristic.

The second season of “The Capture,” a BBC/Peacock drama, indicates how nefarious it can be.

A British cabinet minister gives a live interview about his decision to deny a Chinese company a contract for nationwide facial surveillance, but viewers instead see a deepfake of him approving the deal.

In the first season, hackers uploaded a deepfake of a woman being assaulted onto the CCTV system for political reasons.

Britain has 4 million closed-circuit TV cameras in public areas. Civil servants monitor the CCTV videos for possible criminal perpetrators using facial surveillance. (The Iowa Department of Public Safety and FBI can gain access to your driver’s license photo for facial recognition searches.)

The plots aren’t far-fetched. The Kremlin hacked into a live Ukrainian news broadcast with a deepfake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky volunteering to surrender, while urging his people to give up their fight.

It failed, in part, due to Putin’s puppets’ pathetic production values. Zelensky’s face pixelated and his voice was wrong. It’s not that the Kremlin hadn’t practiced. It previously botched hacking into a Ukrainian live broadcast with fake election results.

The Kremlin also uses deepfakes to discredit domestic dissidents, including a sexualized deepfake of a female foe.

Socialist Venezuela tried its hand on a YouTube channel, House of News, with purported American anchors Daren and Noah — both deepfakes — waxing about the wonders of its repressive government and bashing opponents until it was outed.

Venezuela has exported the technology elsewhere in South America to foment unrest.

Graphika, which detects disinformation campaigns, last year warned about Spamouflage, a pro-Chinese influence operation using AI-generated videos with fictitious people.

It has happened here.

In 2020, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) shared a doctored video of Joe Biden’s position on defunding the police, while Trump’s White House spread a fake video of Biden asleep during a TV interview.

It’s not just political. A Philadelphia-area woman created deepfake videos to discredit her daughter’s cheerleading rivals for allegedly posing nude, drinking and smoking.

It’s easy. Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler wrote, “I’ve made George Washington sing disco and Marilyn Monroe blow me a kiss. With just a photo and an iPhone app, I can create a video of any face saying, or singing, whatever I want. And now so can you. … It’s simple, fun … and also troubling.”

Because technology companies like Facebook and Twitter either are overwhelmed by posts or don’t have the resources to monitor deepfakes — purported policies aside — it requires a discerning public to differentiate real from fake.

Given the gullibility associated with QAnon-style fakery, that’s a daunting task.

Photos: Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class