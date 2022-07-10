SAUL SHAPIRO: Christian nationalism comes to America

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., believes the Constitution is rooted in Christianity.

“The church is supposed to direct the government,” she said. “The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it. And I am tired of this separation of church and state junk. It’s not in the Constitution.”

Ugh! Here’s the historical record:

In1455, Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the moveable-type printing press, published the Bible in German, giving the (literate) masses access to it.

Amid rising literacy in 1517, Martin Luther’s “95 Theses” gained traction, condemning corruption in the Catholic Church, which ruled European politics and culture, and ushering in the Protestant Reformation.

Critical thinking begat the 18th century Enlightenment, placing reason and science above blind faith.

The Founding Fathers were devotees of Enlightenment thinkers John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, David Hume, Adam Smith, René Descartes, Isaac Newton, Voltaire and Montesquieu whose “Spirit of Laws” advocated three co-equal branches of government — the executive, legislative and judiciary.

Freedom of (and from) religion was based on a Virginia religious freedom law — promoted by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison — outlawing taxes supporting the state’s “official” Church of England, while discriminating against Presbyterians and Baptists.

As president, Jefferson wrote government should not intrude on religion and vice versa, “Building a wall of separation between church and state.”

Now the U.S.is going pre-Reformation with six Catholic jurists (Neil Gorsuch also attends the Anglican Church) dictating social policy, starting with its recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito found no right of abortion in the Constitution, a document excluding women.

Yet abortion was commonplace and not illegal during its enactment.

So Alito dove into the 17th century, quoting British jurist Matthew Hale, who also debunked marital rape because wives were their husbands’ property, and Henry de Bracton, an English cleric and jurist in 1250, who believed, as the Washington Post reported, “Women are inferior to men.”

I’m neither an absolutist on abortion nor have antipathy toward Catholics. I attended a Catholic law school, the University of San Diego, where we had vigorous arguments on abortion. Both sides made valid points. I was married in a Catholic church.

But I’m wary of any governmental entity imposing religious orthodoxy.

Catholic policy is a religious outlier opposing “artificial” contraception, but isn’t alone against same-sex marriages. Both may be in the court’s crosshairs, as with its abortion ruling, defying popular opinion.

The court majority — largely appointed by two presidents who lost the popular vote — is the outgrowth of the politically savvy “Christian nationalism” movement. Yet a 2017 Baylor University study found one in five Americans agreed the U.S. should be a “Christian nation,” down from one in four in 2007.

As the great Baptist preacher John Leland, a contemporary of the Founding Fathers, stated, “Nip the first bud of intrusion on your Constitution. … Never promote men who seek after a state-established religion; it is spiritual tyranny—the worst of despotism.”