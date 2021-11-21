SAUL SHAPIRO: Celebrate Thanksgiving's symbolism, not its history

Exercise your right of parental choice before letting children read this column separating the Thanksgiving fable from reality. Facts can be hurtful.

But I won’t join the Cancel Culture crowd bent on abolishing a holiday Abe Lincoln enacted to unify the nation after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. It has a symbolic purpose.

The holiday was pitched by Sarah Josepha Hale, editor of “Godey’s Lady’s Book,” with origins in a 1769 campaign by Pilgrim descendants to boost New England tourism.

It finally got legs in 1841 when the Rev. Andrew Young published “Chronicles of the Pilgrim Fathers,” supposedly describing “the first Thanksgiving, the great festival of New England.”

Schoolchildren are now taught the Pilgrims fled religious persecution in England (sort of) and invited indigenous people to dinner (not really), thankful for teaching them to farm (true).

The Pilgrims had a treaty with the Wampanoag tribe, which taught them to fertilize the land, producing a bountiful harvest. It was a marriage of convenience. Other tribes were common foes.

On Dec. 11, 1621, Gov. William Bradford “sent four men fowling,” returning with water fowl to feed the colony for almost a week.

The Wampanoags weren’t invited, but came when the Pilgrims began exercising their pre-Second Amendment rights, celebrating with rounds of firepower. The Wampanoags arrived, assuming an attack. They contributed deer to the dinner.

Turkey wasn’t on the table until a 1920s Swift marketing push, cranberries until a 1930s Eatmore Cranberry campaign and potatoes didn’t arrive from South America until 1722. Corn was plentiful.

The Pilgrims fled religious persecution in England for tolerant Holland in 1609. They came to America in search of wealth, lured by New World commodities marketed in Europe. They wanted to establish a theocracy — like 20% of Americans do today, largely evangelical Christians.

They came as an epidemic decimated indigenous people — 75% to 90% died from leptospirosis, bacteria from rat feces brought on European ships.

The English were exuberant. “By God’s visitation, reigned a wonderful plague that had led to the utter Destruction, Devastacion, and Depopulation of that whole territory,” stated King James’ patent for the region in 1620.

The first actual “Thanksgiving” holiday was in 1637, called by Massachusetts Bay Colony Gov. John Winthrop to celebrate soldiers massacring and enslaving 700 indigenous men, women and children near Mystic, Connecticut.

The holiday should be salvaged for symbolism, not history.

When I was growing up in San Diego, my mother would invite people of different races and ethnicities to share our annual Thanksgiving meal.

In 1974, I was a political reporter covering the California gubernatorial race between Jerry Brown, who I found arrogant, and Houston Flournoy, an amiable moderate Republican.

I told my mother, a liberal Democrat, I’d vote for Flournoy. She called me “a reactionary.”

But in the spirit of Thanksgiving, she sought to make amends. “I’ve invited someone totally different this year,” she said. “A Republican.”

In these contentious times, I hope others can reach across party lines while celebrating with family and friends.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

