SAUL SHAPIRO: Can Iowa Democrats ever regain relevancy?

I probably can’t place a wager on FanDuel, but I would bet the rate of gun-related deaths is about to go up in Iowa.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa’s firearm death rate is 11.2 per 100,000. By approving a constitutional amendment giving guns “strict scrutiny” rights designed to thwart laws restricting them, Iowa is following the example of three states: Missouri, 23.9; Alabama, 23.6; and Louisiana 26.3.

Maybe it opens a new market for bulletproof vests.

Coincidentally, Iowa which was dark blue in 2010 with Democrats in control, is now blood-red Republican.

Will Iowa Democrats be relevant again? Despite deteriorating public school education and water quality issues, Democrats can’t galvanize the public or put Republicans on the defensive.

Iowa Democrats also have a candidate problem. Neophyte Teresa Greenfield was anointed early as the frontrunner by Emily’s List and the national party in a winnable 2020 U.S. Senate race against Joni Ernst, but had too much business baggage and not enough moxie. Ditto Deidre DeJear in last week’s gubernatorial contest. Nice people, but out of their political depth.

Then again, Democrats are burdened with national messaging problems.

I understand the impetus to “defund the police” after George Floyd, but words matter. So does personal security.

Cities where “defund” was loudest had the highest rates of officers quitting — from Minneapolis to Durham, North Carolina — and crime soared.

Joe Biden ran from it. So did Eric Adams in the New York City mayoral race and London Breed in San Francisco, a heavily Democratic city where a soft-on-crime district attorney was recalled. Adams and Breed are African Americans who staked out moderate positions (as did DeJear, contrary to Reynolds’ digs).

The irony is Republican weapons lust makes us less safe — schools, public venues and everyday life. I have no problems with handguns for protection or rifles for hunting or sport, but not military-grade weaponry. Even the Founding Fathers enacted measures to make sure firearms were handled responsibly.

Democrats also must refute the “open borders” tag.

Republicans don’t acknowledge human contributions to climate change, but scarce arable lands in Mexico and Central America drive people to seek hope here. Farmers — the most dependable Republican constituency — and packing plants are dependent on migrant labor.

Yet Democrats bear the political burden, wanting to address the issue humanely, but lacking policy prescriptions.

The majority of voters did support Democrats on abortion — in red states like Kansas and Kentucky and newly blue Michigan. But the economy was their primary undoing Tuesday.

Biden’s sluggish response to inflation and the Federal Reserve Board’s constant rate hikes, putting the housing and automotive sectors at risk, were a ball and chain. Many economists believe the Fed has over-corrected, particularly in light of OPEC oil production cuts and the war in Ukraine.

Finally, the turnout of younger voters —most closely aligned with Democrats — took a precipitous drop. Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi? New blood and more energy are urgently needed.

But who’s on deck?