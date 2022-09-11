SAUL SHAPIRO: America is the loser in the Culture War

Irina Gen taught English and German in Russia until she answered a question from her 13- and 14-year-old students about its athletes being excluded from international events. Now she faces prison.

“Until Russia starts to behave in a civilized manner, the non-admission of Russian athletes to competitions will continue forever,” she said, adding. “We are living in a totalitarian regime. Any dissent is considered a crime.”

She also criticized the bombing of a Ukrainian maternity ward.

Patriotic students recorded and forwarded her remarks to Russia’s FSB spymeisters. She’s being prosecuted for anti-war remarks (“fake news”) and faces a possible 10-year sentence.

Russia requires teachers to explain to students why it went to war against “a fascist regime in Ukraine.”

In November, Iowa Senate president Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said teachers and other school employees in the Johnston district who provided “obscene” material to students should be prosecuted.

The offensive material was “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexi, a Native American teen living in poverty while attending an affluent school, and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a Black teen at a private school.

Chapman proposed making it a felony. House Republicans also wanted cameras in classrooms to monitor teachers and fire them for failing to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance three times.

Nothing became law, but it reflects “The 1776 Pledge” by truth-averse Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission (no historians) to “restore honest, patriotic education that cultivates in children a profound love for our country.”

Honest? “Semi-fascism,” anyone?

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson decried teaching science and history in elementary schools. “We surely don’t need to be talking about equity and social justice,” said Robinson, who is Black.

He supports school vouchers, envisioning that “traditional public schools might be a thing of the past.”

Actor-producer Kirk Cameron declared, “Public education has become public enemy No. 1,” while promoting his documentary “The Homeschool Awakening.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, of course, is hellbent to rob public schools of money with vouchers.

In 2017 Iowa Republicans gutted the teachers’ bargaining rights, which wasn’t only about money (the state minimum is $33,500), but also dealt with negotiating grievances.

Meanwhile, teachers are being harassed by parents who object to materials and, in some cases, take it to social media.

Surprise, public education is our most endangered industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 182,000 teachers left in February compared with 138,000 the year before, although COVID factors in, too.

In Iowa it’s become acute in some districts. Teach Iowa posted 1,600 teaching jobs in August.

Iowa teachers can be fined $1,000 for breaking contracts. The Cedar Rapids district, which lost 126 teachers last year, won’t let them go freely.

Iowa City is offering $5,000 if new teachers stay two years. Des Moines will provide $50,000 in additional retirement benefits for school personnel with the requisite experience to remain this year.

The far right may be winning this Culture War battle, but it’s America that’s losing.