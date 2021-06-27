Saul Shapiro: Amateur hour is over for the NCAA

Aid was so abysmal that when UConn won the 2014 NCAA basketball title, guard Shabazz Napier complained he went to bed hungry, lacking money to feed himself. Poorer athletes had to forgo dining out, movies and flights home.

Meanwhile, arcane NCAA rules resulted in three Oklahoma football players being fined $3.83 for eating too much pasta at a graduation banquet, an Oklahoma State basketball player’s stepmother being billed $541 because the athletic department got her a hotel discount, and the family of Matt Bonner, then a University of Florida basketball recruit, donating $1,000 to charity to offset his $1,000 Rotary Club award as high school valedictorian.

Athletes got help when former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA in 2014. He won a “cost of attendance” addition to scholarships (up to $6,000 annually), but lost on athletes retaining rights to “name, image and likeness” to profit from autographs, ads, videos and games.