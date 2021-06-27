 Skip to main content
Saul Shapiro: Amateur hour is over for the NCAA
Saul Shapiro: Amateur hour is over for the NCAA

A unanimous decision by an often divided U.S. Supreme Court shows liberals and conservatives can agree on something as a contentious nation approaches its 245th birthday.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is worthy of disdain.

The justices essentially mocked the NCAA last week for trying to deny athletes such things as graduate scholarships, paid postgraduate internships, free computers and musical instruments. The NCAA contended “amateurism” was at risk.

Amateurism originated in late 19th century England when rich gents — clobbered in soccer by common laborers — tilted the playing field.

As Brian Phillips wrote on ESPN’s old Grantland website, “(They) reasoned that if poor, talented athletes could make a living playing sports, then the proles could train full-time and become even more of a threat. But if the workers were forced to play for free, they’d have to squeeze practice in around 80-hour workweeks.”

Fast forward to Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing coaches (and assistants) getting “six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing.”

He added, “The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry.”

Aid was so abysmal that when UConn won the 2014 NCAA basketball title, guard Shabazz Napier complained he went to bed hungry, lacking money to feed himself. Poorer athletes had to forgo dining out, movies and flights home.

Meanwhile, arcane NCAA rules resulted in three Oklahoma football players being fined $3.83 for eating too much pasta at a graduation banquet, an Oklahoma State basketball player’s stepmother being billed $541 because the athletic department got her a hotel discount, and the family of Matt Bonner, then a University of Florida basketball recruit, donating $1,000 to charity to offset his $1,000 Rotary Club award as high school valedictorian.

Athletes got help when former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA in 2014. He won a “cost of attendance” addition to scholarships (up to $6,000 annually), but lost on athletes retaining rights to “name, image and likeness” to profit from autographs, ads, videos and games.

Eight states, though, have NIL legislation taking effect Thursday. The NCAA wants a uniform federal law. As an enforcement agency, the NCAA is pure Keystone Cops, acting glacially after an FBI probe that prominent basketball coaches funneled thousands of dollars to recruits, slapping the wrist of the University of North Carolina after “the mother of all academic fraud violations” and embarrassingly bungling the case of a University of Miami booster lavishly providing money and gifts.

President Mark Emmert embodies the NCAA. He left the University of Connecticut just before disclosure of a $100 million construction mismanagement scandal, Michigan State as evidence surfaced about Larry Nasser’s sex abuse of gymnasts and Louisiana State amid a cover-up of academic fraud involving football — all on his watch.

saul shapiro mug

Shapiro

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

