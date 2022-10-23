SAUL SHAPIRO: A good time for swindlers in America

My wife and I were immersed in “The Dropout,” the Hulu series about Theranos swindler Elizabeth Holmes, when a jury reached a $965 million verdict against InfoWars’ cockroach Alex Jones.

Grifters abound.

Theranos supposedly could diagnose diseases using a drop of blood. It couldn’t. It faked results using a competitor’s computer and multiple drops of blood.

Those duped by Holmes into investing $1.4 billion included Rupert Murdoch, Carlos Slim (New York Times majority owner), Henry Kissinger, George Shultz, Betsy DeVos, the Waltons, Larry Ellison, and Walgreen’s.

Jones called the 2012 slaughter of 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, the “Big Hoax.” His unhinged followers made the victims’ families’ lives miserable. (“Your reputation is amazing,” Donald Trump told Jones.)

A jury in Texas, where Jones’ “Free Speech Systems” is based, had awarded $50 million to the victims’ families before the Connecticut verdict. Yet Jones continued his diatribes, appealing to his audience to assist him by buying his bogus products like “Vita Fusion,” “Super Male Vitality” drops and “Prostaguard” pills.

Lying is easily monetized.

Netflix reportedly paid Anna Sorokin, the fake German heiress Anna Delvey of “Inventing Anna” fame, $320,000 for her story about bilking New Yorkers.

Billy McFarland, the con behind the Fyre Festival, a phony 2017 musical bash, claims Hulu paid him $250,000 for an interview in its documentary “Fyre Fraud,” while Netflix gave him $125,000 for its competing “Fyre.” Then again, he’s a convicted liar.

Which bring us to politicians.

“Politicians don’t lie, they misspeak,” said opera tenor Robert Breault. “And they don’t steal. They mispocket.”

Trump twice admitted to losing in November 2020, according to the Jan. 6 House hearings.

Former White House aide Alyssa Farah recalled him watching TV and saying, “Can you believe I lost to this effing guy?’”

Trump told Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,” according to Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

But Trump went forward with the Big Lie formulated before the election knowing that late-counted Democratic absentee ballots would swing the election. Campaign manager Bill Stepien told him on election night his chances of victory were “5, maybe, maybe, 10 percent.”

Gullible supporters donated $250 million to support the Big Lie.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell — “No reasonable person would conclude that (her) statements were truly statements of fact,” according to her lawyers — raised $16.4 million for her Defending the Republic.

It refused in court to say if the money would defend her against the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. It did spend $1.2 million to review voting machines in Arizona, which ultimately backed Biden’s win — as has every court case.

Big Lie profiteers include Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri., who raked in $960,000, after his clenched fist support of Jan. 6 insurrectionists before fleeing the Capitol, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, the QAnon Queen, who reaped $325,000.

As “Fyre Fraud” concluded, “It’s a great time to be a con man in America.”