A majority of Iowa voters believe the special counsel’s report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election should be released in full to the public. But Iowans are more divided on whether they believe President Donald Trump has been truthful when talking about the investigation and whether they think the report has cleared the president of all wrongdoing.
All of this is according to a new poll of Iowa voters, conducted by the liberal-leaning Public Policy Polling.
A majority of Iowa voters — 53 percent — said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report should be released to the public, while 38 percent said the full report should not be released publicly. A partially redacted version has been released.
“The survey we conducted shows that Iowa voters value transparency,” Jim Williams, an analyst with Public Policy Polling, said in a statement. “A strong majority wants to see the entire report released, not just the redacted version put forward by Attorney General Barr. Iowans believe they have the right to know the entire truth.”
Speaking of the truth, Iowa voters are more split as to whether they think Trump has told the truth when discussing his campaign’s ties to the Russians’ effort to influence the 2016 election. Five individuals tied to Trump or his campaign have pleaded guilty or been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation.
In the poll, 47 percent of Iowa voters said they think Trump lied to the public about matters under investigation by Mueller, while 46 percent said they think Trump told the public the truth.
More Iowa voters — 50 percent of respondents in the poll — said they do not believe Mueller’s report cleared Trump of all wrongdoing, while 43 percent said they do think the report completely cleared the president.
The poll results were broken down by Iowa voters’ 2016 presidential preferences, and the results are not surprising: 83 percent of Trump voters said they think he has told the truth about the investigation, while 91 percent of Hillary Clinton voters think Trump has lied about the investigation.
Thirteen percent of Trump voters said they think the Mueller report did not clear him of all wrongdoing, and 28 percent said they think the full report should be made public, according to the poll results.
Iowa voters also are perfectly split on how they feel about Trump’s job performance and whether they plan to support his re-election in 2020.
When asked whether they approve or disapprove of Trump’s job performance, Iowa voters responded with a perfect split at 49 percent apiece.
And when asked whether, if the election were held today, they would vote for Trump or his Democratic opponent, Iowa voters were again perfectly split, this time at 48 percent apiece.
Public Policy Polling surveyed 780 Iowa voters April 29 and April 30. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The poll also tested the approval ratings of top Iowa elected officials: U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds, all Republicans.
Ernst, who is seeking a second term in 2020, has an approval rating well above water at 49 percent approval, with 40 percent disapproving. When asked about next year’s election, poll respondents chose Ernst over a generic Democratic candidate by a narrower, 48-44 margin.
Grassley’s approval rating was 51/42, and Reynolds’ was at 47/39.
National parties
National Republicans are staffing up in Iowa in preparation for what promises to be competitive races for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
The Republican National Committee has made two hires in Iowa — state communications director Preya Samsundar and Midwest region political director Stephanie Alexander.
Democrats have assigned Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee regional press secretary Brooke Goren to handle Iowa’s U.S. House races.
In addition to Ernst’s re-election, all four of Iowa’s U.S. House races are expected to be competitive. All five races likely will attract significant attention from the national parties.
