Forget about compassion and caring. When it gets down to hardcore politics, these are just window dressing.
Individual politicians may convince themselves what they can do is so important anything is justified to stay in power. Indeed, it is the “anything” that predicts what they will actually do.
Their strategies can be determined by answering only two questions. For a movement: How do we gain and maintain power? For the individual politician: How do I stay in office?
While it is true occasionally compassion and caring explain some isolated political behavior, in general, we can understand and predict outcomes based only on the two questions above.
Exhibit one: Consider the far left’s animosity toward older, white males. It is beyond odd and far into the bizarre.
Why would a political movement define this group to be their enemies? It makes no sense. They are the most productive and richest segment of the population, and to hear the ideologues, they are very powerful. It also opens up the left to charges of being racists and gender bigots to define an entire gender/racial group as their villain.
However, this illogical movement can be explained by the following:
1. To the far left, everything is political. This means everything is determined by political expediency, which in this case is gaining power and staying in office.
2. The left’s political ideology demands an enemy. It can’t exist without identifying some group, race or religion as a foe that must be defeated. This is one of the reasons nations that are taken over by the far left almost always go to war, either formally declared or by guerilla and/or terrorist intrusions. By co-opting and creating victims, they are left with only one group to demonize.
3. Who benefits from governmental power and monetary confiscation? In other words, who benefits from higher taxes, and who is hurt when taxes are lowered?
One-tenth of 1 percent of Americans pay almost 40 percent of all income tax. People who make over $100,000 a year pay 80 percent of all income taxes. About half of Americans pay none at all.
Of course, there are other taxes, so the question really is the balance between what a person pays to the government compared with what they receive. It has been estimated by several different groups that more than half of all Americans now receive more from the government than they pay in.
In addition, 22 million people in the U.S. work for a government.
Who then are these people going to vote for? Someone who wants to lower taxes? If the government has less money, they get less.
So the power balance comes down to a race to the bottom. Will a political party or an individual politician gain more votes by lowering taxes for the people who pay, or by increasing the number of people who receive more from the government than they put in?
Hence, for one side, productive white males become villains.
