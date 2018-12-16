Don’t know what to get President Donald Trump for Christmas?
A lump of “clean beautiful coal” would be perfect!
“Clean beautiful” mines (15 deaths in 2017), “clean beautiful” strip mining (470 southern Appalachian mountaintops decapitated), “clean beautiful” black-lung disease (lowering life expectancy per afflicted miner by 8.1 to 12.6 years) and “clean beautiful” runoff (a coal-related chemical spill contaminated water for 300,000 Charleston, W.Va., area residents in 2014).
“Clean coal” was supposed to involve capturing carbon dioxide from smokestacks and burying it underground. Only the Petra Nova project in Texas does that, according to the New York Times, with CO2 pumped into oil fields to help extract crude.
A Mississippi project was abandoned after running $4 billion over budget.
“Refined coal” was expected to cut nitrogen oxide emissions, reducing acid rain and smog. Federal subsidies kick in if emissions are reduced by 20 percent (compared to 2009).
The Reuters news agency identified 56 plants burning refined coal in 2017, but only 18 had cut NOx emissions by 20 percent — 15 with upgraded pollution control equipment or combining production with a cleaner fuel.
At one Duke Energy plant in North Carolina, NOx emissions increased 33 percent to 76 percent during three years with refined coal.
The water wasn’t so great either.
Calcium bromide used to refine coal raised the levels of carcinogens that seeped into the water for a million people in the Charlotte area, so Duke stopped the treatment in 2015. Ditto the Grand River Dam Authority in Oklahoma.
Mercury did fall almost 75 percent between 2009 and 2017, which also was attributable to new scrubbers filtering coal exhaust.
Meanwhile, our beautiful planet is deteriorating as greenhouse gases released by fossil fuel combustion boost temperatures — a projected 2.7 percent Fahrenheit increase over preindustrial levels in possibly 11 years.
Arctic temperatures are rising twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Slower weather patterns could mean more droughts, heat waves and wildfires in the West and unseasonable cold in the Southeast.
But fear not. Our coal-obsessed, factually challenged president has a “natural instinct for science,” no reading required.
“One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence, but we’re not necessarily such believers,” Trump told the Washington Post. “You look at our air and our water, and it’s right now at a record clean.”
At the recent U.N. climate change conference in Poland, the U.S. scuttled a report about portending disaster .
Trump is all about business now, but the lack of investment in addressing climate change means bigly costs later.
His insights into public policy concerns don’t emanate from above the neck.
“My gut,” he stated, “tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”
And therein lies the fate of the planet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.