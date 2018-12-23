As we approach Christmas, we often hear about the spirit of Christmas. But, trying to define it is elusive. There are a wide variety of definitions. For example, author and historian T.R. Fehrenbach calls the spirit of Christmas as one of hope, love, charity. Anthropologist Krystal D’Costa says, “The Christmas spirit is something we should all be able to relate to because it speaks to the social rights and social obligations that we have to each other in order to maintain a civil society” and “a code of generosity, kindness and charity toward others.” Author Jeff Goins writes the spirit of Christmas is giving.
Maybe instead of the Christmas spirit I could look at what some refer to as Christian teachings. After all, Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, Christ the Savior, and it seems logical that at least part of the spirit of Christmas is more than just what we talk about Dec. 25. If we accept that Christian beliefs are based on what Jesus said, we can link Christian teachings to the spirit of Christmas and in turn to Jesus.
So what did Jesus say? Most of us have a pretty good idea of what Jesus taught and what good and bad behavior are without having to resort to theologians. Certainly these ideas are taught on Sunday morning. My question is if Christians know what virtuous, Christlike behavior is, why are so many not practicing it? In Luke 3:7-18 we are told, “Whoever has two coats must share with anyone who has none; and whoever has food must do likewise.” Is this consistent with those who object to public assistance to the needy? And in Matthew 25:35, we see, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”
But we talk about building a wall to prevent entry for those seeking a better life when perhaps we should be seeking a much different and more Christlike solution. How consistent is that? I find it hard to reconcile these things.
Jesus taught compassion and love. Is discriminating against those who are different whether because of race, national origin or sexual preference compassionate? Is forgiveness for perceived wrongs practiced or ignored? And is the Golden Rule applied when others are called names, belittled or disrespected? Are love and kindness displayed to all others or just to those who agree with or look like us?
It turns out the spirit of Christmas is many things to many people, but I think it’s important for all people at any time of year to live with Christian teachings. I once heard a priest talk about Sunday morning Christians, those people who lived their faith only a few hours every week. It seems to me people should live a faith 168 hours a week. If not, aren’t they just picking and choosing from a religion convenient aspects or those they happen to like?
Regardless of your beliefs, from my lovely wife and me, enjoy the best of the Christmas season: Family, sharing, giving and love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.