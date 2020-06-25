Once started, mob violence targeting monuments is hard to stop

And some influential voices seem quite happy with things as they are. Consider this: Mob members sprayed graffiti all over the statue of George Washington brought down in Portland. Among the graffiti was “1619.” That was a reference to The New York Times’ much-praised “1619 Project,” which sought to argue that the United States was not founded between 1776 and 1789, in the period from the Declaration of Independence to the ratification of the Constitution, but in 1619, with the arrival of the first Africans brought to Virginia to be sold as slaves. The Times “aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding,” the paper said. The theme of the “1619 Project” was that the United States, seen as a beacon of democracy, freedom and abundance, is in fact about racial injustice through and through.