There’s a wide gap between the right and the left that centers on social spending. The complaint about liberal economics regards the money coming out of our paychecks for entitlement programs that ostensibly would stimulate the economy if left in our own pockets.
On the left there is this idea we can end poverty.
Is either result possible?
To illustrate my personal point of view, and for the sake of argument, let’s say we cut taxes even more than we have. We’ll balance the budget by cutting those entitlement programs so average American households can keep several hundred dollars more each year.
They can put a down payment on a bigger house, another car or remodel the kitchen. Billions of dollars could be pumped into the economy.
Demand for products will then create jobs and grow the tax base. Competition as a result of increased demand drives down prices.
And it will work. For a while.
The wealthiest will also have expanded their holdings exponentially and income disparity will be wider than ever.
What’s wrong with that if everyone is better off?
Because not everyone will be. After an initial reprieve from inflation, prices rise again to compensate for increased labor. The extra money in our pockets didn’t buy the house, it only gave us more collateral for bigger loans and higher payments.
The root cause of inflation is usury. Debt increases, spending decreases and unemployment rises. The economic engine, however, remains geared toward high production (think of Detroit) and industry goes into the red.
But we cut programs bridging the employment gap. Job programs were taken out of the budget and needed skills decrease. We pushed the cost of living higher and now there are as many people, if not more, falling below the poverty line.
This is not a made-up scenario, by the way. This has been the cycle for decades.
So, what about the liberal idea where communal assistance ends poverty?
While history shows extending survival and opportunity with safety nets, education and health care will better sustain prosperity, it is (sadly) an inevitable aspect of any economic paradigm that there will always be some who fall short. So, for me it comes down to a choice I have no trouble making — I would rather move in the direction of compassion than to chastise those who have less.
I believe in policies that help those in need and show respect for every living soul.
We’ve all heard the Chinese proverb: “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime.”
The politics demanding we cut safety nets, however, show no interest in teaching him to fish. They say: “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, but if he wants to eat like me he’d better find a pole — like I did!”
I love the old proverb, but I add: “Let’s share our fish while we teach him. And let’s lend him our pole if he doesn’t have one. We’ll get another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.