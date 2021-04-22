Noah Feldman: It's too soon to call Derek Chauvin verdict a turning point

To be sure, the verdict is a relief, especially because we know from past experience that the jury could have gone the other way. We have repeatedly seen juries in the past decline to convict police of the most serious charges in excessive-force cases with Black victims. Sometimes, prosecutors don’t even bring serious charges. We want to believe that things are getting better — that movements like Black Lives Matter make a difference. Chauvin’s conviction fits that narrative of gradual improvement. And had Chauvin not been convicted of murder, the verdict would certainly have been held up as yet another instance of systemic racism.

Even so, this guilty verdict may not signify anything more than one good outcome reached by honest people who, for once, didn’t disbelieve their eyes in a case involving police use of force against a Black victim.

The jury was not asked to determine that Chauvin murdered Floyd because of racism, whether conscious or unconscious. The jury was not asked to determine whether and how systemic racism structured the encounter between the murderer and the victim. It was asked only to determine whether, on the basis of the facts presented, Chauvin knowingly caused Floyd’s death.