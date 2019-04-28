John F. Kennedy wrote a book titled “Profiles in Courage” in which he outlined the efforts of courageous politicians who stood up for what was right in the face of intense political pressure. The book won a Pulitzer Prize in 1957.
One of his profiles was of Edmund Ross, a senator from Kansas, who refused to vote for the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson even though Johnson was one of the most despicable presidents in our history. Why did Kennedy feature Ross? As a result of his vote, Johnson was not impeached, which, according to Kennedy, saved and preserved the stature of the office of president.
One wonders if any modern politicians have ever read Kennedy.
Most pundits and more experienced people tell us President Trump will not be impeached, and continued attempts to push for his removal from office will only guarantee his re-election.
Bill Clinton, obviously and with clear intent, violated the law, but attempts to impeach him resulted in his approval ratings shooting through the roof. The average citizen appears to be more level-headed than the politicians.
So why can’t our so-called leaders see what is obvious to others?
First, they don’t understand Trump, and they don’t understand the people who voted for him. Many live in a cultural bubble and see the world only as a reflection in their own mirror.
Second, every anti-Trumpster over 10 years of age believes they are smarter than Trump.
Third, they believe everything is political, so they don’t understand the majority of Americans who find the concept abhorrent. This is especially true when it is applied to the concept of “justice.”
Justice must not be bent to the needs of politics. The idea that a person could be prosecuted because they have different political views is not only wrong, but is seen as a sign of corruption and societal decay.
Irrespective of whether it is true, many Americans believe the elites are attempting to create a two-tier justice system. They are convinced if a liberal, or someone the media adores, was guilty of everything Trump is supposed to be guilty of, there would not have been two years of investigations, there would be little or no mention of it in the media, and what was mentioned would be interpreted as nothing to get excited about.
Consider Barack Obama’s school records. Should they have been made public because many thought there was the possibility that he either was, or claimed to be, a noncitizen? The media would have immediately branded such an idea as crazy, and there would be no call for an investigation. Yet, demanding that Trump release his tax records because they might contain something that could be used against him is thought of as a proper use of justice.
If Trump is put into a cell, Hillary Clinton better be in the cell right next to his or there will be hell to pay. If you can’t understand that, you will not understand why Trump will continue to be the front-runner until you do understand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.