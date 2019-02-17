We have discussed in this space several times the fundamental principles that drive the American left and its avatar, the Democrat Party.
1. They are smarter than you.
2. They are sanctimoniously pure, and you are not.
3. Everything is political.
4. Always accuse your opponents of your own crimes.
Circumstances in the last two weeks have forced the left to reorder and maybe even question their own fundamental principles.
It seems the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, after claiming that even the born can be “aborted,” was found to have painted his face black untold decades ago. Oh, woe! This is a violation of sanctimonious purity that would demand his immediate resignation. All of which would allow Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to take the reins of power.
However, several women stepped forward accusing Fairfax of heinous crimes reminiscent of the dastardly Brett Kavanaugh. He claims the women are lying, but that can’t be true because, as we have been told many times before, women never lie about such things.
The next in line to the governorship is Attorney General Mark Herrin, who also seemed to be fond of painting his face black way back when he was young.
The next in line is a (gasp!) Republican.
What to do? Some of the fundamental rules have to be compromised for others. If everything is political, nothing much will happen and the media will conveniently forget all about the story. If you want to remember it, then you are either not as smart as they or you are just mean.
If something does happen, then what sanctimoniously pure principle must be placed on the altar? Does race trump gender? Does gender trump race? Does violation of purity have an expiration date? In other words, how far back into someone’s past does behavior become exempted from the purity of the left?
Is it all right to be a jerk in college as long as you have led a life of politically approved purity ever since? What about high school behavior? What about an eight-year old? Can a female be a jerk in college and become unqualified to hold a public office?
So many questions.
Ah, Principle 4 is still there; only white males who don’t agree with you could be guilty of all this. The fuss in Virginia is all about the wrong folks. Which, of course, simply means that it is just a political attack (see Principle 3).
If everything is political and they are smarter than you, why bother looking into any of this stuff unless the targeted person is a nonliberal, white male? At which point everything becomes right with the world. Groups can stand in “solidarity” and march on the capital demanding the ouster of the offender. Women would not have to lie about sexual assault, and they could be called doctor because they have a Ph.D. You could still be smarter than your opponents, and best of all, you could still be sanctimoniously pure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.