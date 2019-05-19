My father died while undergoing heart-related testing in a leading hospital. It was unexpected and a shock to the entire family. Almost as shocking were the medical bills my mother received. Many of these came from doctors we had never heard of and from tests never ordered by the family. Nevertheless, we were expected to pay for services we knew nothing about and never requested.
A problem now being addressed by some lawmakers is one dealing with out-of-network medical bills. Typically, this is a bill for medical services performed by agents outside your insurance coverage. In other words, your insurance won’t pay for it. Many of these services are ordered without the knowing consent of the patient.
The charges are outrageous and are multiple times more than what insurance would have paid. One person highlighted in the press received a bill for $17,850 for a urine test that would have cost an insurance company $100 or less. An out-of-network surgeon called in to assist an operation typically costs about $14,000, while the insurance companies put the payment at $2,000. A radiologist will charge $5,400 for glancing at some test results.
Several years ago, a reporter performed a serious investigation into medical costs. There were two shocking findings in his report. First, the prices were outrageous, and second, he could find no one who knew why things cost what they did.
The insurance companies obviously set limits, but even some of these are largely imaginary. Somewhere, there is a computer program that spits out what something should cost, but there are interesting exceptions. Double billing is common and is apparently expected. I once called my insurer and told them they were being billed twice for a procedure I had. They politely thanked me and never asked what my insurance ID was or even my name. They obviously did not care.
The system is a mess. Doctors, as well as patients, are experiencing a bureaucracy that is out of control. My doctor quit. My wife’s doctor is quitting in a few months. The doctors remaining can see you in maybe a few months, if you are lucky.
A sure sign that an individual, organization or system has lost touch with reality is when it can no longer explain what anything costs.
If medicine was a free market, everyone would know exactly what everything costs, and it could be explained to you why things are priced as they are. If you didn’t like the cost of a dentist, for example, you would simply go down the road and find another.
If we had “free” health care, costs would not matter in the usual sense because they would all be hidden, at least at the point of purchase. It would eventually bankrupt the nation, but it would be a death from a thousand cuts.
We, instead, have created a hybrid monster, a system in which a $40 urine test could cost $20,000, and no one knows why.
