‘Make America Great Again.”
We all know that statement was coined by Donald Trump as a candidate, but returning America to greatness has long been part of campaign rhetoric. On both sides. And it’s always made me scratch my head.
It means that America is no longer great (or why would we have to return to it?). And, if we were once, there must be some definition of greatness we’ve all agreed on.
To unravel this conundrum I engaged in conversation with someone who disagrees with me on nearly everything.
“What’s wrong with making America great?” he asked. “We once shared a vision of America as a vessel of greatness. Why wouldn’t we want to return to that?”
“I think we do,” I replied. “But what measures ‘greatness’? For example, does great industry come from taking better care of employees or CEOs?”
“Don’t blow that socialist wind!” came his stern warning.
Previously we’d been discussing paying for college and I took a left turn back: “Would you agree that new ideas and innovations are what founded America’s great industry?”
“Sure,” my colleague replied.
“Would you agree that higher learning passed on from generation to generation expands the field of ideas and innovation?”
“Of course.”
A Socratic dialectic was unfolding. “So, do you believe that the best and brightest Americans can only come from the middle to upper classes?”
He was astonished by that audacious question. “What???”
“Is it possible,” I pressed, “that some great innovators and leaders could come from lower economic classes?”
“Of course!” came another emphatic response.
“Then why do you want to make it harder for them to receive higher education?”
“I’m not!” he insisted.
I answered: “Only the middle and upper class (without financial concerns) can afford college or vocational schools without also overcoming unfair challenges to achieve the necessary merit. An underprivileged kid, who has great gifts or potential, may have to rise above obstacles to get the grades for aid and admission.”
“Why shouldn’t it be that way?” he asked, then added, “Reward should come from merit.”
“An impoverished environment challenges basic needs. Poverty can force hungry kids to work after school. Maybe they can’t get their homework done or get enough sleep. Maybe they can’t even go to school. The tools for success may not be part of the life of a child without our advantages. If we truly want ‘greatness’ why would we allow a greater burden on any young American? Why wouldn’t we zealously support public schools and make higher education possible for everyone without soul-crushing debt?!”
“That’s socialism” he said.
“No. It’s how to sustain capitalism,” I countered. “And it makes us great.”
We concluded without a conclusion, but an agreement was not expected; it is on the winds of dialogue that we tack our vessel’s sail.
Greatness is a worthy destination. And education, prosperity, and opportunity are navigable markers, but as the ancient philosopher, Seneca, wrote: “If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.”
