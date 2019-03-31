In a world awash with bellicose nationalistic leaders fanning the winds of hatred, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a remarkable exception.
After two horrific mosque attacks by an Australian who killed 50 Muslims, Ardern followed both her heart and astute strategy, rejecting the requisite “thoughts and prayers.”
“New Zealand mourns with you; we are one,” she told her nation’s Muslims.
Quoting the Prophet Mohammed, she added, “The believers in their mutual kindness, compassion and sympathy are just like one body. When any part of the body suffers, the whole body feels pain.”
Her words resonated.
Below “Peace” and “Salam,” a photo of Ardern wearing a headscarf while hugging a Muslim woman in a hijab was projected onto Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s largest skyscraper.
“Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world,” Dubai Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Jacinta Carroll, an Australian National University counterterrorism expert, lauded Ardern’s response as “a masterclass” — “the rare combination of the right words and the right actions.”
Strategically, it had national security implications, making a mockery of the gunman’s manifesto of hatred, which sought to sow the seeds of a culture war.
“You may have chosen us, but we utterly reject and condemn you,” Ardern said.
Ardern, 38, a communications studies major who once volunteered in a New York City soup kitchen, knows the power of language and empathy.
Her declaration, “This is not us,” inspired New Zealanders to reach out to Muslims with kindnesses.
Rival motorcycle gangs performed a dance of the indigenous Maori people outside one site of the rampage.
“We came here out of respect for the fallen, and that’s why we did the haka. It’s a sign of respect,” said Hamish Hiroki, the Bandidos gang president.
President Donald Trump asked what he could do. Arden replied, “Sympathy and love for all Muslim communities.” Didn’t happen.
Ardern, who wasn’t a candidate for prime minister seven weeks before the election (the Labour leader dropped out fearing defeat), won by forming a coalition with the anti-immigration New Zealand First Party.
The Los Angeles Times described it as “akin to Bernie Sanders sharing power with Ted Cruz.”
(When Trump met Ardern at an economic summit, he said her win caused “a lot of upset in her country.” She responded, “No one marched when I was elected.”)
The ruling factions bonded over common ground, united in opposition to wealthy foreigners buying real estate, driving up housing prices and exacerbating homelessness.
Even conservatives heeded her call to ban AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, the weapon used in the mosquesand many U.S. mass murders.
I’m wary of too much Ardern adulation because missteps may follow. (See Justin Trudeau, Canada, and Emmanuel Macron, France.) But she offers valuable lessons.
Political conciliation, not vilification, is essential.
Making a nation great — and more secure — includes counteracting hate, not enabling it.
