Recently, several liberal state legislatures have found themselves in enthusiastic support of very late term “abortion.” They believe they are expanding women’s rights, and thus exuberantly celebrated their newest expression of sanctimonious political piety. They are instead exposing themselves as misguided and ignorant automatons.
It is difficult to make a case with only 500 words, but here in outline is part of what is wrong with this extremism.
No one has a “right” to violate the nature of reality. We do not have a right not to be hit by a meteorite. No matter how many lives it may save, there is no right to violate the laws of motion while in an automobile.
Every human being, after conception, grows to viability within the body of another person. That is not a matter of cultural preference or political opportunism, it is a biological fact
While it is abhorrent and a violation of basic morality, one could still make a logical argument that a woman may have the choice of abortion in the first three months of a pregnancy. However, that argument does not allow a similar “right” in the last three months. As a recent local court ruling has demonstrated, allowing a dependent child to die is a crime worthy of life imprisonment.
Reality trumps ideology and even cultural values, and reality can sometimes force hard choices. Is a woman’s life preferred to the life of an unborn child? But this is not a point delineated by government awarded “rights.”
There is a distinction between natural rights and rights created by legislators. Natural rights belong to a person by the very fact they are a sentient being. Nothing needs to be taken from others, other than to be let be, to create this right. A person has a natural right to believe as they wish and to speak their mind. They have a natural right not be harmed or killed by another.
Rights created by the powerful can exist only if the powerful bestow them upon a person, typically by taking something away from others by force. You have the right to housing only if a powerful force takes something away from others and gives it to you. As a transparent example, a strong ruler has the right to execute whomever he chooses.
Biologically, there comes a point where abortion can no longer be seen as a natural right and becomes a right of power. The life of the unborn is paid to “finance” this right.
The question then is this: What role should government play in defending natural rights? If you have the right to believe as you choose, should a government defend that right? The American system was built on the premise that natural rights should be defended, and thus the government will intervene if a competent adult allows a dependent human being to die.
In terms of history, reality and biology, such a defense is justified in outlawing abortion in the last trimester of a pregnancy.
