JACI SMITH: New website will be tailored to your local news needs

And just because the majority of the people I spoke with last week felt that way doesn’t mean all of our audience feels that way.

This is common conundrum in newsrooms: How do we get all the news to all the people who want to see it and leave out the news they’re not interested in?

Starting this week, WCFCourier.com will take a big leap toward an answer. We’re unveiling a new website design that is tailored to deliver what you want to read when you want to read it.

Literally.

When you sign in or sign up as a full access or digital subscriber our site will respond to what you spend time reading by loading similar content the next time you log in. It will learn your reading habits and provide you more of that type of content.

For example, curious about crime in your community? WCFCourier.com will make sure the first content you see when you log in is related to public safety. Want to stay on top of the latest prep football matchups? Our editors’ top recommended prep football stories will be the first you see on our home page.