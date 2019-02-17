Senate Majority Mitch McConnell observed during the first two years of the Trump Administration, “we got everything we wanted.”
He was right.
Two new conservative justices for the Supreme Court; a massive tax cut, top heavy; deregulation of business activities; national parks opened to mining interests; the fewest EPA inspections in decades; and business-orientated members in all cabinet positions.
What was not accomplished by the federal government is being done by the predominately Republican legislatures across America. There have been cutbacks in unemployment compensation, privatization of the administration of Medicaid and work requirements for recipients, the promotion of private schools and the virtual elimination of public collective bargaining.
For the GOP, if this isn’t the promised land, they have it in sight.
All of this made possible by their stunning election victory on a November night in 2016. A victory fueled by a host of factors, underscored by dislocation and disorientation.
The sudden, fundamental alteration of the political landscape from Barack Obama to Donald Trump — racism, gun rights, religious fervor — are only pieces of a larger puzzle. A deeper analysis requires an understanding of the forces that moved the public to vote as they did.
Writing in BBC History Magazine, author Piers Brendon held such a shifting of political forces not only takes remarkable leadership but a combination of “deep impersonal forces — climate, geography, demography, economic evolution and so on — play a fundamental role in determining the course of history.”
It is true the government’s policy toward gun ownership and the relationship on the question of the separation of church and state played a role as well, but those constituencies were already aligned on the political right.
The new Republican majority is composed predominately of those classified as the “left behind,” which are noncollege-educated, white middle-class workers. These are people most impacted by trade accords that favored multi-national corporations at the expense of middle-income wage earners. To these people, who saw their jobs lost or were replaced by what they perceived to be immigrants, the American promise of modest prosperity has been lost.
Ironically it was national labor unions that warned against trade accords, whether NAFTA, GATT or other free trade pacts, that led the opposition to ratification of these agreements. Yet, it was many of their members who bolted for Trump.
John D. Judis expressed, in his recently published and excellent work “The Nationalist Revival,” that three quarters of the jobs lost in the United States as a result of the admission of China to the WTO were in manufacturing. All trade agreements, despite the warnings of organized labor, simply flooded the country with goods produced in countries with lax labor laws and relaxed environmental standards. It’s also worth noting the ascension of a conservative government is not limited to the United States. Britain has fled the European Union, Viktor Orban is ruling in Hungary, Marine Le Pen’s electoral strength grows in France, and similar events in Poland and across Eastern Europe demonstrate the consequences of economic dislocation and the resulting disorientation are not uniquely American. With some alarm it should be noted more than one of the Eastern European nations are moving towards totalitarianism.
For Democrats the reality is while you can argue either that the president has not addressed these problems or that his actions taken have been counter-productive, one is forced to admit at least he is talking about them.
Any of the innumerable candidates now seeking the nomination to oppose President Trump best recognize the impersonal economic forces at play in the life of the ordinary citizen. The ultimate nominee had better be able to prescribe how these currents of change can be mastered to offset their harsh consequences and restore equity to the American economy.
Otherwise, two years from now in 2021, we may be arguing again just how big was the crowd at Trump’s second inauguration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.