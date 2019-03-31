One of the great features of history is when past forces collide upon themselves in a modern era. Our trip today commences when a man born in France in 1689 stumbles against another born in Mosbach, Germany, in 1901 and both end up, by reference, in the Iowa Legislature in 2019.
Montesquieu was a French jurist and a political philosopher. It was his concept of the separation of powers that served as the foundation of the American Constitution. His theory was if the powers of government were shared rather than consolidated, abuse by the government was far less likely. As a result, our Founding Fathers in drafting the Constitution divided power among three branches of government: Article I the Congress, the executive and the judiciary. With this diffusion of control, no one branch can dominate the other two.
Alfred Rothschild was a practicing German Jewish lawyer until 1933. As documented in a recently translated book, “Lawyers without Rights: The Fate of Jewish Lawyers in Berlin after 1933,” one of the moves of the German dictator was to strip all Jews of the right to practice law or even, as citizens, seek justice in German courts, including Rothschild.
Rothschild ultimately escaped Germany, first fleeing to England and then to the United States and Waterloo. This was after being imprisoned in Dachau, the Third Reich’s concentration camp of forced labor, torture and massive executions. In Iowa, he was able to achieve a law degree with honors from the University of Iowa and engaged in a private practice here until his death in 1962. Those who knew him described him as a slender, quiet man, but having mastered law in two different countries with two different languages, obviously brilliant.
Totalitarian government then, like Germany, or today, like Russia or the People’s Republic of China, strike quickly at the concept of an independent judiciary. This is because without one, suppression of individual rights of dissent, prohibitions of diversity of thought and the very check on a government’s abuse of power can proceed unrestrained.
While the power of the judiciary was slow to be recognized in the early days of our republic (the concept of judicial review wasn’t even discussed in depth until the 81st Federalist paper), it is now a standard by which to measure legislative and executive actions. It is not uncommon to have a court find laws enacted to have violated a state or the federal constitution.
Which brings us to the Iowa Republican leaderships’ drive to abandon Iowa’s merit selection system for judges, which has won national praise, to one based on the political affiliation of the selection committee. Under the proposal, the committee would be chosen in a ratio heavily favored with GOP members. This is necessary, according to the GOP’s leadership, because current district and Supreme Court judges aren’t ruling as the Republican-controlled Legislature would like.
This concept will not be the equivalent of a totalitarian government, but it is clearly a step in the wrong direction. Our government rests on those three separate pillars, and the erosion of one weakens them all.
Putting party affiliation into the mix of requirements for a judgeship leaves the impression the highest function of a court, impartiality, isn’t really all that important. Since the action is being taken in part to appease the religious right wing of the GOP, it implies only those of one religious faith need apply.
Lastly, while blemishing Iowa’s highly regarded merit selection process, GOP members should be reminded that once created, this power will flow to the party in power. It is highly unlikely the Democrats will be locked out of leadership forever.
The irony of Alfred Rothschild’s journey should not be lost upon us. A German-born Jew practicing law in an adopted country, finding an independent judiciary based on the principles of a long-dead Frenchman, may not find today what he found when he came. Further, his son, Walter, served as a judge in Black Hawk County. Walter Rothschild, it is said, served with distinction.
Under the Republican reform proposal, a whole host of qualified Iowa lawyers need not, because of their religion or political allegiance, bother themselves filling out the application form.
