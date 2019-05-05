It was an aha moment for me. I don’t really know the exact moment or how my thinking came around. But it did.
This winter, I became an online subscriber to other newspapers. I love it, and am very happy I made the move. I’d like you to hear my story and see if you are also ready for that aha moment.
I had been like many others, reading other publications’ stories that popped up on my Facebook feed, clicking through and sometimes reading an article, sometimes hitting a pay wall. I experienced the same frustrations as anyone else in that moment. I wanted to read the story, but boy, I was not going to pay for it.
That changed late last year as my father’s health failed and he passed away in November. He was a longtime newspaper man. I would visit him nearly daily at Deery Suites and read the Des Moines Register with him. It became our ritual. I got so used to it I decided to get a Sunday-only subscription to the Register, which gave me access to the newspaper’s daily content online. I’ve loved it. I get the best of both worlds — time to read the Sunday paper in my hands and the ability to get daily news each morning on my phone.
That change led me to take on another online subscription. This time to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. My daughter lives in Minnesota, I am an avid Minnesota Twins fan and we spend many weekends in Minnesota on the Mississippi River at Wabasha. I took the leap and bought an online subscription. It has been an extremely rewarding experience as I daily catch up on my Twins, read daily about the trial of the Minneapolis police officer in the killing of an unarmed citizen and engage in more of the paper’s content.
I look at it as an investment in the journalists at both of those publications. Of course, I am already a print and online subscriber to The Courier, so I am fully engaged in the work of the local journalists here.
It’s what I hope other casual or nonsubscribers of The Courier will do. Get yourself a subscription, be it print or online. You, too, will find it a rewarding experience as you stay engaged with your community. Not only that, you are investing in our local journalists. This is important to our well-being and the well-being of the community. Making an investment in local journalism tells us that what we do matters, that the work they do day in and day out to give you a slice of life in the Cedar Valley is important. We’ve got the feet on the street bringing the stories of local prep stars, city council action and what’s happening with arts and culture in the area.
The Courier, as well as all Lee Enterprises newspapers, has moved to a membership model, so you can decide the level of engagement you want with our content. What do you get with an online subscription? Access to our full newspaper in digital form, called the E-Edition, unrestricted access to articles (yes, no more surveys to answer) and free access to our archiving system. Higher-level memberships allow you to get additional content not included in the print edition, free classified ads and other benefits.
Consider this the same decision you went through mentally when you decided to pay for Netflix or other streaming services. You made the decision to pay for internet and cable in your home. A digital subscription needs that same careful consideration.
I have been editor of The Courier for a decade now. I have been proud of the strong base of subscribers we have continued to have all of these years. They feel strongly about their local newspaper and let us know when we do things right and wrong. Thank you for backing us all of these years. If you are not a subscriber but often come to our website because you are interested in our content, give careful thought to an online subscription.
You will find it rewarding.
To learn more, go to our website, https://wcfcourier.com/members/join/
