On another rainy night, one man dug a fox hole. The depression, surrounded all around by the fresh turned black soil, was 60 miles or so south of the de-militarized zone between what was then North and South Vietnam.
One man, that same night, died in the hole dug by his friend.
Both were heroes.
One lies in a grave in southern Black Hawk County and the other still lives in Waterloo. Both played a history in stopping a war that probably never should have been started.
Michael Mullen was a graduate of Don Bosco High School and Rockhurst College who was taking graduate classes at the University of Missouri when he was drafted. His counterpart, Martin Culpepper, took a more straight line to the U.S. Army — first graduating from East High School and then the draft.
Mullen got to Vietnam first, Culpepper followed later. Neither knew the other, but they learned of their Black Hawk County roots when Martin saw Michael with a copy of The Waterloo Courier. It turned out Mullen’s mother, Peg, sent the paper to him daily.
The two were part of a patrol, termed a “search and destroy” mission, in which the Viet Cong were located and then engaged in combat. As night fell, the two companies, known as Charlie and Delta, took defensive positions and awaited dawn.
The United States was fighting there because it was believed if communist North Vietnam overtook South Vietnam, then communist governments could be established throughout all of Southeast Asia. It was called the Domino Theory.
That was why our two soldiers found themselves on that hill on that night in that jungle.
Before Culpepper could finish the hole, Delta Company’s commander pulled rank and ordered his men to take Charlie’s position. Culpepper left the unfinished fox hole, and he and his company relocated and dug in anew. When finished, Culpepper hung his hammock 7 inches above the ground and went to sleep. Seven inches because he hated leeches, and on the ground they had no trouble finding him.
Suddenly an artillery shell burst about 400 meters away. Then a second came in short, hit a tree, and sprayed shrapnel directly into Mullen’s position. Death was immediate.
That same day Peg Mullen was trying to sew garments at the family farm house near La Porte City, but for some reason she couldn’t stop crying. Then, inexplicably she started polishing the silver as if company was coming. The next morning, when an army vehicle and a priest showed up, she new why. Mikey was gone.
Her son was killed by redirected enemy artillery fire, she was told. No word from the battalion, Michael’s commander, his friends, nothing. No other explanation was offered until 30 days later when a letter arrived from Culpepper.
“It was a short round that killed him. Meaning the round didn’t travel the distance it was supposed to travel. He was not killed by enemy forces, but an accident,” Culpepper wrote.
For Culpepper, this disclosure brought swift retribution. The entire platoon was assembled, he was singled out and advised the letter to Peg Mullen was “giving aid and comfort to the enemy,” treason. When he wouldn’t repudiate his claim, and continued to communicate with the Mullens, he was offered a highly unearned promotion. He declined and was reassigned to headquarters, given menial tasks and kept isolated.
When Martin Culpeper was discharged he took his Bronze Star with oak leaf clusters for valor, and his service ribbons, and threw them away.
Peg Mullen took up the anti-war movement, because she reasoned if the Pentagon was lying about Michael’s death, what else weren’t we being told? It turned out a lot, including that we were basically fighting in a quagmire and there was no light at the end of the tunnel. Three years later, the U.S. signed a truce and came home. Two years after that, South Vietnam fell.
On Veterans Day we honor the members of our armed forces. We remember those we lost, like Michael Mullen, and those who loved them, like his mother, Peg. We also thank those brave enough to defy orders and follow their conscience. Today we also should honor Martin Culpepper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.