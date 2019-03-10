The left’s totalitarian tendencies are no longer hidden behind the pretense of helping the victims of the world. Their extremists have hoisted a totalitarianism banner, sanctimoniously proclaiming to all that tolerance is dead. They will tolerate nothing with which they disagree.
They have even enlisted the language and militarized certain words. A “racist” is now anyone they don’t like. “Hate” is any opinion they don’t like. Disagreeing with one of their victims is “hate.” Disagreeing with a white male is not. It is, in fact, a virtue with which one can enjoy the righteous intoxication of purifying superiority.
“Hate” is such a convenient word to co-opt. In normal usage it has some attributes that make it useful. No one likes “hate.” The word is so strong one expects some type of action to follow. Surely, if someone “hates” something, they are about to do something about it, and that something surely will be bad.
It only takes one or two steps to justify banning “hate,” even if it is for preemptive purposes. It is much harder to make the same argument for something you simply dislike.
So, someone (either very brave or very stupid in this authoritarian atmosphere) says something the extremists don’t like about their victim of the week. The extremists go into action, describing the words as “hate” and demanding punishment for the offender. He, and it most likely is a he, must lose his job, be shamed and removed from polite society. Does this person have a right to speak his mind? No. Free speech protection does not apply to “hate” speech.
If another person dares to defend the offender, they too must be punished.
What about a person the extremists dislike? He is now a “racist.” Has the person ever done anything that would logically be called racist? How old fashioned! The person doesn’t have to actually have done anything. If the extremists don’t like him, he must be a “racist.”
They, of course, can never be racist. Even if they dislike (they do not hate) someone for no other reason than their race and gender (white males for example), or even if they preach against the characteristics of a specific gender (toxic masculinity), they remain pure.
These totalitarian warriors would fit into Orwell’s 1984 or into modern North Korea better than in a traditional liberal democracy.
Most moderate liberals have been cowed into submission, and so far have refused to stand up and defend traditional liberal values. Consider the leaders, mostly found in bureaucracies, who can’t put a phrase together without using the sacred words diversity and inclusion. Suggest they hire someone like John Wayne, or someone who can make a cogent argument defending the Confederate States, and watch them backpedaling for the door.
They will immediately remind us these people are just “hateful” and therefore not “diverse,” or they will start mumbling about how certain “communities” might see that as hateful. Better just to go along.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.