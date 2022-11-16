How big of a role should ethics play in what we eat? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 64: Each year at this time, there are lots of stories written about how to avoid having political fights around the Thanksgiving dinner table. But what if the debate is about what’s on the table instead?
Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why the choices we make at supermarkets and restaurants send a strong ethical message.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
Inside the fantastical, pragmatic quest to make “hybrid” meat, by Kenny Torrella, Vox
Here’s exactly how your diet affects the planet, a landmark study finds, by Scott Dance, The Washington Post
People are also reading…
We badly need better alternatives to conventional meat, Matthew Ygelsias, Slow Boring
Thanksgiving dinner will cost 20% more this year because of inflation. Here's what to expect, By Vanessa Yurkevic, CNN
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Beyond Tofurky: 10 vegan Thanksgiving recipes everyone will love
Stuffed acorn squash
There are so many delicious fall vegetables, from crunchy kale to tasty leeks. This acorn squash recipe from Dianne’s Vegan Kitchen is a show-stopping Thanksgiving dish stuffed with seasonal produce and vegan sausage to make a hearty main course or side.
Smashed potatoes
Fall farro salad
This colorful healthy farro salad from The New Baguette is full of festive flavors such as carrots and cranberry, making it a perfect vegan option for the Thanksgiving table.
Cranberry-Brussels sprouts
If you’re looking for a quick and simple side dish, this vegan Cranberry -Brussels sprouts recipe from Food with Feeling is a great way to add some green to the table.
Pumpkin pie
You’ll want to save room for dessert with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe from Midnight Munchies and More. The secret to the perfect texture is aquafaba (AKA chickpea brine).
Mac and cheese
It’s tough to get vegan macaroni and cheese right, but From My Bowl did it with this recipe. It’s also gluten-free and nut-free, making it a great allergy-friendly side dish.
Roast turkey
This vegan turkey recipe from Zacchary Bird is definitely a few steps above a Tofurky log. Orange and sage stuffing, honey-mustard style glaze and a crispy rice paper skin make this roast worthy of a spot on your table.
Mashed potatoes
These rosemary mashed potatoes from The Healthful Ideas are a fluffy and flavorful plant-based side dish for Thanksgiving. They can be made with any plant based milk and butter.
Gravy
No bowl of mashed potatoes would be complete without being topped with gravy. This healthy vegan gravy from We Are Food can be made the day ahead to cut down on Thanksgiving day cooking.
Thanksgiving stuffing
This hearty vegan stuffing recipe from The Cheeky Chickpea is packed full of flavorful herbs, vegan sausages, savory mushrooms and more. It’s so tasty, you probably won’t have any leftovers.
With in-person celebrations back in full swing, your Thanksgiving table might be a little more crowded this year. Here are six dinnerware opti…
Stacker analyzed data from Metacritic, IMDb, and Letterboxd to rank the highest-rated Thanksgiving films of all time.