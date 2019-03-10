A powerful telescope on the Cape of Good Hope enabled British astronomer Sir John Herschel to detect large, winged men covered in reddish hair flying along the moon’s surface.
The New York Sun published that story, based on a report from the Edinburgh Journal of Science, in August 1835 — the first mainstream American media hoax, according to The Atlantic magazine.
Now we have the “Momo Challenge.”
“Momo,” resembling a female character from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is actually “The Mother Bird” sculpture by Japanese artist Keisuke Aisawa in a Tokyo “horror” gallery.
Stories originating in South America last summer claimed Momo lurked in a downloaded app that lured children into harmful dares leading to suicide.
These claims were quickly debunked.
But a Twitter user recently reignited the tall tale: “Warning! Please read, this is real. There is a thing called ‘Momo’ that’s instructing kids to kill themselves. INFORM EVERYONE YOU CAN.”
Which prompted alleged personality Kim Kardashian to scare her 129 million Instagram followers about Momo.
These social media “influencers” are the anti-mainstream media, which take reporting seriously.
Or not.
On Feb. 28, I was reading an online story in The Atlantic about local news broadcasts nationwide perpetuating the Momo myth.
Faster than can say, “Jussie Smollett,” KGAN had a Momo promo, KWWL did a story, and KCRG lists one on its website.
Trying to escape the tidal wave of abject ignorance, I switched to KCCI in Des Moines (NewsOn app) in time for more Momo mush.
As a young newspaper reporter, my first editor berated me when stories weren’t “bulletproofed” so people couldn’t shoot holes in them. And that was before the internet offered instant research.
I was executive editor of this paper for 24 years. Along with an exceptional group of news and copy editors, we were “gatekeepers” who worried about stories with “red flags” or logical incongruities.
We weren’t perfect, but the coin of the realm was credibility.
Meanwhile, on social media, algorithms were replacing gatekeepers. We’ve seen how well that works.
We now have a president who embraces the Russian tactic of dezinformatsiya (disinformation) like it’s a semi-automatic rifle with a bump stock — firing more than 9,000 false or misleading statements since taking office, according to the Washington Post.
He disdains U.S. intelligence, but craves the National Enquirer, Alex Jones’ bogus Infowars and Fox News (the Trump White House’s north wing, as Jane Mayer’s reporting in the New Yorker made evident last week).
He’s either making us numb to facts or just preying on the seemingly pervasive Stupidity Creep.
In that regard, legitimate news media should get wise and avoid social media hysteria.
Japanese sculptures aren’t killing children, just like mutant monsters haven’t yet emerged from the sea.
Lunar batmen aren’t an imminent threat.
At least until Kim Kardashian tells us otherwise.
