I was recently asked by a well-respected journalist if the Iowa caucus process could just be reduced to one question: Which candidate is perceived to have the best chance to defeat the incumbent president?
In other words, forget the issues, the gender of the contenders and the past mistakes of the candidates. All one needs is a national poll of President Trump vs. whoever and the strongest person in a head-to-head matchup will, come next winter, be the winner in Iowa.
We are pleased to inform you it isn’t that easy. Electability is certainly one factor, and a big one, in a candidate’s success, but it is considerably more complicated. While it isn’t possible to predict the person who will triumph, good political science can project the elements necessary for a successful campaign.
Of course, it is likely that under present circumstances, the right Democrat will have an excellent chance against Trump. The president’s approval rating continues to hover between 39% and 43%. The most consistent disapproval number is 53%. That number hardly contains certainty for any challenger because we must remember, the president won in 2016 with forty-six percent of the national vote. But the alternative to the continuation of the Trump administration is going to be seen as having an excellent chance to win.
Speaking with any number of staff members for the presidential campaigns, they report the questions coming from the Iowa attendees at their events are not about Russia and the president. They want information on what is termed bread and butter issues like lagging wages, health care and prescription drugs, and crumbling highways.
The candidates themselves are attempting to address these issues. For example, you can see Sen. Kamala Harris’s proposal to raise teacher’s pay, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s infrastructure plan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s focus on the dangers of economic concentration and Rep. John Delany’s attempt to propose workable and passable Medicare legislation. Now that we are in the spring planting season, all will be focusing on the emerging financial crisis in agriculture because of the president’s trade war.
We can safely say one major element of a successful presidential campaign is that the candidate has presented a realistic platform of ideas that is acceptable to enough Iowa party members to stand near the top of the caucus results.
But this alone won’t tell us the winner because candidates will also have to step away from or explain past mistakes, such as Sen. Bernie’s Sander’s position on gun control, former Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the Anita Hill issue or some of the past votes while in Congress of Beto O’Rourke.
We need also consider that the national Democratic Party is presenting itself as the party of inclusion. The drive is to reach out to minorities, women, the LGBTQ community and the issues that concern them. Don’t think for a minute that there isn’t an element of politics in the president’s decision to cancel the Major League Baseball agreement with Cuba, because he has one eye on Florida. The president’s ultimate opponent is going to have to present reasonable solutions to DACA, immigration and voter suppression, to name just a few issues.
Both parties are composed of many individual constituencies. For example, a Democratic nominee is going to have to meet the demands of the most progressive groups, like nurses, with the more conservative positions of union organizations such as building and trades.
When you factor in the public personality of the would-be nominee with the issues to be met and the interplay between the various interest groups that make up a political party, it is hardly surprising that it is much more complex than can be expressed in a 10 second TV sound bite.
Politics in the United States is best understood, if it can be comprehended at all, by comparing it to a crossword or jigsaw puzzle, except the words or pieces are continually moving.
No one candidate is going to get all the words or all the parts to the puzzle.
However, the person who eventually “wins” Iowa will be the individual who possesses the necessary leadership skills and comprehends the issues at
play.
