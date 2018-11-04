Ah, fall in an election year.
When scary TV political commercials provoke more fear than marauding zombies at your doorstep on Halloween.
When Republicans again unleash frightful images of the dreaded witch Nancy Pelosi of the San Francisco coven (sans broomstick). Hide the children. Hide the adults. She’s coming to snatch your candy!
Beware demonic “Socialists” and “Liberals” — the folks who initiated Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment insurance back in the day but are supposedly undermining them now.
Yet it’s Republicans with the budget ax looming for entitlements — “the real drivers of the debt,” sayeth Mitch McConnell. Indeed, tax cuts favoring the wealthy further underfunded those programs.
Instead, Republicans have embraced “the value of selfishness,” extolled by Ayn Rand, the original Russian bot and icon for many tea party conservatives.
Speaking of the tea party and its godbrothers, the Kochs, their Americans for Pollution, er, Prosperity, is busy defiling Democrats, with an assist from their fellow Earth-imperiling energy oligarchs. Got to keep that Top 10 trifecta polluter (air, water and climate) status!
Republicans have even abandoned their former core value of a balanced budget. The 2018 federal fiscal year deficit was $779 billion (up 17 percent), and a $1 trillion deficit looms next year, despite economic growth.
In Iowa, using reserves is somehow “balancing the budget,” and 1 percent increases are a commitment to public education.
But fear not. By Thanksgiving we’ll come together again as a nation.
President Donald Trump will break bread with the “enemy of the American people” — the fact-obsessed mainstream news media.
We’ll celebrate the lack of foresight of Native Americans, who fed the Pilgrims but later lamented not building a 20-foot wall along the Eastern seaboard to stop Old World caravans of marauding immigrants.
Ah, the latest caravans, orchestrated by devious Democrats, as Trump would have it, to occur before the midterm elections and create another campaign issue.
Which raises the question, where are Witch Pelosi or Warlock Chuck Schumer when it comes to deflecting those phony attacks or even enunciating an immigration policy? Black cat got your tongues?
If a “blue wave” doesn’t occur Tuesday — polling is suspect in an era of perceived spam calls going unanswered — blame it on the Coastal Albatrosses guiding the Democratic Party.
They expect health care to carry the day, while Republicans are banking on their old standby — fear. (Meanwhile, they support coverage for pre-existing conditions, except when they don’t, as in a Texas lawsuit to undermine it.)
I have problems with Democrats eager to legislate solutions to societal problems no matter the effectiveness and costs.
But Republicans in control of both the executive and legislative branches at the federal and state levels have shown no fiscal discipline, crave a perceived homogeneous America at odds with today’s realities and reject science contrary to their agenda.
Halloween is history. Disdain scare tactics, research public policy issues and vote.
