For months we have been hearing repeatedly from our news media and politicians of Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential election. It is rarely stated and less frequently written that the Obama administration, then in its eighth year of power, was not only solely responsible for failing to act in response to Russian action but was also culpable of involvement in other countries’ internal and election affairs.
Before we take the high moral ground of our elite thought leaders, let us look at past history of foreign election meddling up to and including the Obama administration. An article in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 21, 2016, cites a database amassed at the Carnegie Mellon University shows the Soviet Union “attempted to sway 36 foreign elections from the end of World War II to the turn of the century” while during the same time period the United States interfered in foreign elections “as many as 81 times.”
Some of you are old enough to remember our government’s involvement in Central and South America in what was called “gunboat diplomacy.” The book, “A Preponderance of Power: National Security, the Truman Administration, and the Cold War” by Melvyn Leffler documents that in 1947, “the Truman administration allocated $10-$20 million to pay for local election campaigns” against the Communists in war-torn Italy.
In an article from the L.A. Times Dec. 21, 2016, we learn President Clinton endorsed a loan of $10.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund to secure the election of Boris Yeltsin for president of the Russian Federation. Of note, Yeltsin won the election “in which his critics widely claimed pervasive corruption.”
This brings us to recent history as reported by The Washington Times on July 12, 2016, that the Obama administration paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money without congressional approval to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
We should not forget the same administration hacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone, along with that of her closest advisers, as published in Reuters on July 8, 2015.
Obama injected himself April 20, 2016, into the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum by warning Britain would be at “the back of the queue” for U.S. trade deals if the UK voted to leave the European Union. By doing this, Obama was directly threatening each and every British citizen of U.S. economic retaliation if they voted for Brexit.
Did Obama and his administration know of Russian involvement in our election? Yes, according to the Washington Post on June 23, 2017. Obama knew in August 2016 “that Russian President Vladimir Putin was waging an extraordinary cyberwar of the U.S. presidential campaign. ... The Obama administration did not publicly acknowledge this until after the election in December 2016.”
Now we ask ourselves which administration was in power for almost eight years during this critical time? Was it President Obama or President Trump? Let us now have truly meaningful congressional hearings as to why the Obama administration failed to protect our political election process from Russian interference in the 2016 election.
It would be most informative in hearing why they failed in following their oath of office to “solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” from those most responsible: FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
We could then hear from the leader of this group, Obama.
