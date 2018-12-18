As the Iowa House District 55 election dispute plays out, I want to express my confidence in my colleague and friend, Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines.
Ben and I started as county auditors together in 2009. Since then, I have enjoyed learning and discussing with Ben the job of county auditor and commissioner of elections.
In fact, given that he’s a Republican and I’m a Democrat, some of our discussions are actually lively. But what I have learned from our friendship is that Ben is about integrity first. I know Ben doesn’t make a decision or recommendation without careful consideration of all the facts.
I’ve spoken to Ben on several occasions about the situation in House District 55 and I believe he has properly administered this election.
There is no doubt that a question exists about what the Code of Iowa means in reference to an “intelligent mail barcode.” That reference, to me, is to a specific program offered by the U.S. Postal Service.
My county is one of a few that utilizes the intelligent mail barcode system through the USPS. I have to have my absentee ballot return envelopes printed with a sequential bar code specific to my county. I then log into my account with the USPS and download a daily report with which I match up my bar code information to determine when a ballot was placed in the mail system. This is the process that I believe the Code of Iowa references. This bar code is technically different from the bar code the post office places on an envelope.
By the way, the Iowa Administrative Rules addressing absentee ballots specifically mentions “Intelligent Mail Barcode (IMb) Tracing.” That was the specific name of the USPS program (the program has since changed to “Informed Visibility Mail Tracking and Reporting” and should be updated). This section of Iowa Administrative Rules, 721-21.14(53), is being overlooked by many observers wrapped up in this tight race. But it was not overlooked by Auditor Steines because he places election administration integrity before politics.
A resolution to this matter is before the courts. I believe the more appropriate process for this matter is to contest the election under the rules in Code of Iowa Chapter 57. Let’s set aside politics and allow the system to work in due time. We will get a decision and we will all then adjust according to that decision.
For the record, I would be pleased if the process decides to count any ballots proven by the internal USPS bar codes to have been submitted before midnight Nov. 5, 2018. In the meantime, I am satisfied with the job done by my friend Ben Steines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.