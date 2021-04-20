We take our rights, and oaths, seriously

As a veteran, I too have taken an oath: “l swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Most of us who took that oath already gave some or part of our lives, even died, for this country and its Constitution upholding our end of it. And this oath never expires.

The 1st Amendment to the Constitution provides us freedom of religion, speech, the press, and the right of assembly and petition. This has been used and abused, yet it is a right. What we forget is that each of us must be tolerant of the others’ rights. When people try to destroy our democracy then we can not afford to be tolerant. Criminal law can not be broken in the name of religion. Free speech can not be used to overthrow the government. Freedom of speech and of the press are qualified rights. They can not be used to encourage disobedience of law, advocate rebellion, or commit slander. Freedom of assembly can not be used to block streets, or meet for the purpose of acting against the government.