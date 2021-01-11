We need to tell better stories

The stories we tell matter. How we collectively talk about the world informs how we make sense of the world and, more importantly, how we act in the world. The collective stories that Americans tell inform how we make sense of the political disputes of our time, and they inform how we structure our society through law, policy, and the organization of public institutions.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters Jan. 6 is the product of the stories the conservative movement has been telling itself for a long time now. The protesters who stormed the Capitol were angered by fantastical and baseless stories of voter fraud and the “stealing” of the presidential election. It is a dangerous story told by the president even before his loss in the November election, but conservative politicians, activists, and media personalities have been asserting without evidence that election fraud was a serious problem for years. This is an alarming story to tell that undermines confidence in representative democracy, but it is important to remember this story is wrapped up with other more perilous stories that have led the conservative movement to this place.