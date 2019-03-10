In February, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., introduced the “Green New Deal,” a nonbinding resolution designed to radically transform our economy within 10 years. They delivered the plan wrapped in a nice package with a pretty green bow in the name of fighting global climate change.
The plan aims to eliminate fossil fuel emissions via a fair and just transition for communities and workers. It calls for us to tear down or gut virtually every structure in America. It demands a radical overhaul in our transportation system, promising high-speed rail so awesome we’ll be able to trade our airline tickets for train tickets. We’ll swap our cars for bikes and e-scooters.
Ocasio-Cortez says, “The world is going to end in 12 years due to climate change.” Nancy Pelosi, who isn’t exactly known as a centrist, dismissed the whole idea, saying, “It’s the Green Dream, or whatever.” It’s rare to find people on the right agreeing with Nancy Pelosi, but that is exactly what is going on. Citizens have been divided by politics for so long common sense has gone completely unchecked, and there we are finding unity.
The truth is a radical overhaul of our transportation system already is well underway. The Green Dream is really an extension of the already enacted Complete Streets Act passed in 2009. Complete Streets is at the heart of chaos in many communities whose governments, for whatever reason, are ignoring the stakeholders of the community with overly aggressive Complete Streets agendas. This is the act behind bicycle lanes and road diets on primary thoroughfares. A “road diet” is typically aimed at slowing traffic on a city thoroughfare, usually by reducing the numbers of lanes and repurposing pavement for bike lanes, parking or other uses. However, in some communities in Iowa — like Waverly — and across the nation it simply is not working. Bike lands are being installed despite of overwhelming opposition from the community in places like in Iowa City.
These are mostly well-intentioned people who are pushing these failed policies, but it’s clear what we need is not a “Green New Deal” but a “Common Sense New Deal.” Communities from Mar Vista, Calif., to Queens, N.Y., and from Tahlequah, Okla., to Waverly are seeing citizens of all political and socioeconomic backgrounds come together. They are fed up with the nonsense going on in their city halls and councils.
Nationwide, differences are being set aside and citizens are working together and finding common ground. For example, not everyone believes the world will end in 12 years due to climate change. However, everyone agrees reducing emissions is important. Let’s work there to achieve the same ends. Common sense is beginning to prevail. The ludicrous notion you can get people out of their cars by creating congestion is not only counterproductive but dangerous to the economic health and unity of our communities. Citizens everywhere are flat out rejecting the top down “we know what’s best for you” approach.
The United States periodically flirts with socialism, from the bomb throwers of the 1920s and 1930s to the student radicals of the 1960s and 1970s. Yet if history teaches anything it’s that common sense ultimately prevails. Grassroots movements in communities large and small show the center does in fact hold. Common sense will prevail, it just needs a little time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.