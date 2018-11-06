This op-ed essay has been adapted from McCormick’s Oct. 30 speech at the memorial vigil for the victims at the Tree of Life Synagogue held at Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo.
On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers stormed into a Pittsburgh synagogue with semi-automatic weapons, shouting: “All Jews must die,” slaughtering 11 people and wounding six. During the 19 days before Bowers committed the single deadliest, anti-Semitic attack in American history, he wrote 68 posts on Gab about “white genocide” by Jews. Bowers was enraged by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, founded in 1881 to assist Jews, like my great-grandparents, who fled massacres in Eastern Europe. Today, HIAS helps refugees of all religions around the world. Inspired by crowdsourced, racist, social media propaganda, Bowers’ final post before the massacre insisted HIAS was bringing in “invaders … that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered” (Alex Amend, Oct. 28, 2018, Analyzing a terrorist’s social media manifesto, Southern Poverty Law Center Hatewatch).
The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism analyzed 2017 police data. The social scientists discovered the highest number of total hate crimes in our 10 largest cities in more than a decade. Overall, there has been a 12 percent increase in hate crimes last year, compared to 2016. However, many hate crimes aren’t reported because victims are afraid of adverse repercussions. Hate crime victims are disproportionately black, Jewish, American Muslims and LGBT (Rachel Janik, July 5, 2018, Hate crimes are up in major U.S. cities for the fourth year in a row, study says, Southern Poverty Law Center Hatewatch).
Robert Bowers’ heinous crime is not an isolated event. America has changed, and hate is on the rise. Hate speech disinhibits people who then feel justified to persecute minorities and commit violence. There are 953 hate groups in the United States. Ten of these groups deny the Holocaust. There are 121 neo-Nazi and 72 Klu Klux Klan groups (The Southern Poverty Law Center, https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map).
“Iowa nice” does not shelter us from hate groups. Iowa has three white supremacist groups. Gallows Tree advocates white supremacy, hyper masculinity and ethnocentrism, with the baseless goal of defending white people from extermination. The Daily Stormer is a neo-Nazi group that hates all minorities and LGBT people, declaring “the Jew” is their cardinal enemy. ACT for America is an anti-Muslim hate group that describes all Muslims as evil and regards refugees as potential terrorists.
Yes, we must pray for love, brotherhood and peace. And, yes, we must also act. Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers with Tree of Life said his synagogue will rebuild: “You can cut off some branches from our tree, but Tree of Life has been in Pittsburgh for 154 years. We’re not going anywhere ... I will not let hate close down my building.” (Pittsburgh rabbi says he won’t ‘let hate close down’ his synagogue after massacre by Susannah Cullinane and Joe Sterling, CNN, Updated Oct. 29, 2018).
We in this community, in this state and in this nation must also rebuild. We cannot let hate destroy American democracy. We cannot let hate eradicate loving kindness and social justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.