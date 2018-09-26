The Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau (Travel Waterloo) is excited to announce the launch of our new brand, Experience Waterloo.
Experience Waterloo better reflects the positive changes that are happening in Waterloo. This simplified message allows residents to share their pride while encouraging visitors and residents alike to get out and experience everything our great city has to offer.
Our community has changed over the past 20 years, and it is important for our brand to speak to the vibrancy and uniqueness of Waterloo. Through the research we conducted as part of this rebranding process, we found that overwhelmingly, Waterloo residents are proud of the progress of Waterloo and are excited to share that pride with others. As one respondent put it, “Waterloo residents care about our town. We continue to try to improve our city every single day.” Yes, Waterloo is proud to have been knocked down, to have picked ourselves up, to have dusted ourselves off and to be in the beginning of a true renaissance.
In August, our board of directors updated our mission to reflect a broader view of tourism. Our mission statement is just that, a statement: To enhance and promote the Waterloo experience. While many CVB’s, or “Convention & Visitor Bureaus,” are becoming DMO’s, or “Destination Marketing Organizations,” our board of directors has challenged us to be a new kind of DMO, a “Destination MAKING Organization.” Our goal will not only be to put heads in beds, but to help cultivate a sense of community, creativity and experience that speaks to the desires of today’s traveler while enhancing the pride of our greatest ambassadors, our residents.
Our shared experiences make Waterloo a unique Iowa experience and we hope all will join us in extending the invitation to Experience Waterloo.
