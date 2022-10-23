Vote no on gun amendment to Iowa's Constitution

Voters will be asked if we should amend the Iowa Constitution on Nov. 8. First, understand the proposal — and then vote no.

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restriction of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Vote ‘no’ for three reasons.

First, we have the 2nd Amendment in the United States Constitution. This is different. The heart of this amendment focuses on the ability of the state to pass laws regulating firearms.

Second, the phrase “strict scrutiny” is a legal term and refers to the highest standard of legal analysis. Strict scrutiny is only applied to fundamental constitutional rights like voting and free speech, considered necessary for our democracy to function. Applying this level of scrutiny to the right of owning and using guns is different. “Any and all restrictions” adds a layer of protection against reasonable legislation regarding age, secure storage, and restrictions about where people can carry weapons.

Finally, Iowans overwhelming support gun safety laws such as requiring background checks, gun safety classes, preventing felons from owning guns, and banning guns while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A “yes” vote makes it more difficult to pass laws regulating firearms. In 2020, homicides by gun increased 80% in Iowa. While Iowa ranks 38th in firearm deaths, the rate of gun deaths increased 56% from 2011 to 2020, compared with a 33% increase nationwide. Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri have passed “strict scrutiny” amendments and all three states rank in the top five states for gun-related deaths. Furthermore, gun laws already on the books could be challenged.

A “no” vote preserves Iowa’s ability to regulate firearms while honoring the 2nd Amendment. It supports the work of law enforcement to keep Iowans safe and keeps guns out of the hands of those with mental health concerns, since 8 out of 10 deaths by guns are suicides. It protects women and children by preventing domestic abusers from owning guns.

Thirty-two organizations oppose this amendment, including the League of Women Voters of Iowa. The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties urges you to vote no.